Eid-el fitr: IGP Disu felicitates Muslim faithful’s, orders nationwide deployment of tactical assets

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

​The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful across Nigeria on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

​In furtherance of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment during the festive period, the Inspector-General has directed Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to implement robust security arrangements.

​Operational measures include:

​Strategic deployment of tactical teams and intelligence operatives.

​Deployment of the Special Intervention Squad and conventional police personnel to Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure.

​Increased presence at highways, motor parks, recreational centers, and other public spaces to ensure peaceful, hitch-free celebrations.

​The IGP has also ordered heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties.

These actions are aimed at proactively deterring criminal activities and ensuring a swift response to any emerging threats.

​IGP Disu calls on members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines:

​08057000001, 08057000002, 09133333785, and 09133333786.

I​GP Tunji Disu wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr.

For a better society

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