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2025 Champion Newspapers Annual awards held in Lagos

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Photo Gallery

2025 Champion Newspapers Annual awards held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0124

L-r… Ezeudo of Isolo Eze ikiem Agbasi; Lolo  Ijeoma  Asianya; Chairman, Most Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year MD/CEO Royal .C. Investments Limited High Chief Royal ifechukwu  Asianya; received his award from the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Mr. Kingsley Femi  Fanwo, during the annual Champion Newspapers Award at Eko hotel.

From 4th left… Champion  Newspapers Most Outstanding Business ICON of the year, MD/CEO   Vintage Deluxe interiors / vintage Properties, Clan Chief Engr Francis Mune Nwaogwugwu, received the award, Chairman Cubana Group. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, The Olori Omooba /Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ago-Iwoye, Prince.Dr Feyisaya Soyewo; Group Managing Director/Editor in Chief, Champion Newspaper Limited    Dr.  (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Dr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, Group Chief Executive Officer, DLM Capital, receiving the Financial Technocrat of the Year award from the Chairman of the occasion, His Excellency, Senator, Otunba Engr. Gbenga Daniel at the 2025 Champion Newspapers’ Award in Lagos on Saturday.

Chairman/CEO of Bossman Homes Limited, High Chief Alexander Ikechukwu Nwankwo (Ugogbuzue N’Ajali), (middle) received the Real Estate Mogul of the year award from Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Darlington Nwabunike, while others watch.

Champion Newspaper PHILANTROPIST Icon of the year President/Chairman Volic Group, Ichie (Ozo) Ignatius O. Aguowo, Ugogbuzue (1Nibo) represented by Volic Group Finance Manager, Edom Ruth (middle) received an award from Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Darlington Nwabunike, while others watch.

From 4th left… (Champion Newspaper Banker of the year GMD  Zenith Bank, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji) represented by Mr Justin Osogbo received an award while others watched.

L-r … Visionary Administration of the year, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator  Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, received an award from Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

From the 2nd left …Most innovative Bank of the year, Globus Bank Limited, represented by  Executive  Director Mr. Sunday Ilegar, received an award from the Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

L-r …Managing Editor Champion Newspapers, Mr. Kelvin Egerue; GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL)   Dr.  (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, a prominent Nigerian singer,  Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy).

 

From left …Most innovative Bank of the year Globus Bank Limited represented by  Executive  Director  Mr Sunday Ilegar received award from  Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel; GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL)   Dr.  (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r …Hon Chinonso Ezeh, High Chief Christoper Ndubuisi (Ikenga Umuawulu); Lady Ifeoma Nwosu; High Chief Sir David Nwosu (Nwannedinamba) received the award De Pinnacle International Social Club as the Most Distinguished International Social Of The Decade award from former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; while GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL) Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, and High Chief Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington (Ichie Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto), Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, watch.

From the middle… Champion Newspaper; Champion of the Voiceless of the year, Prominent Nigerian Singer, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), received an award from the Commissioner for information and communications in Kogi state, Mr. Kingsley Femi  Fanwo and  GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL), Dr.  (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-R … High Chief Christoper Ndubuisi; Chief Dr Obinna Iyiegbu; High Chief Chiemezie Ken Abig Nwankwo (Owelle Okija) received Impactful Entrepreneur ICON of the year from pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

From the 2nd left…Representative of Heirs Energies Limited, Chinwendu Ogbechie, received the Outstanding Energy Company of the year award from the Managing  Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington.

Public relations Manager, Moniepoint Bemigbo Awala, received the Champion Newspaper Fintec Company of the year award for their company from    Managing  Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington.

Jumoke Akande from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy received an award for Managing  Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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