2025 Champion Newspapers Annual awards held in Lagos

L-r… Ezeudo of Isolo Eze ikiem Agbasi; Lolo Ijeoma Asianya; Chairman, Most Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year MD/CEO Royal .C. Investments Limited High Chief Royal ifechukwu Asianya; received his award from the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Mr. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, during the annual Champion Newspapers Award at Eko hotel.

From 4th left… Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Business ICON of the year, MD/CEO Vintage Deluxe interiors / vintage Properties, Clan Chief Engr Francis Mune Nwaogwugwu, received the award, Chairman Cubana Group. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, The Olori Omooba /Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ago-Iwoye, Prince.Dr Feyisaya Soyewo; Group Managing Director/Editor in Chief, Champion Newspaper Limited Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Dr. Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, Group Chief Executive Officer, DLM Capital, receiving the Financial Technocrat of the Year award from the Chairman of the occasion, His Excellency, Senator, Otunba Engr. Gbenga Daniel at the 2025 Champion Newspapers’ Award in Lagos on Saturday.

Chairman/CEO of Bossman Homes Limited, High Chief Alexander Ikechukwu Nwankwo (Ugogbuzue N’Ajali), (middle) received the Real Estate Mogul of the year award from Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Darlington Nwabunike, while others watch.

Champion Newspaper PHILANTROPIST Icon of the year President/Chairman Volic Group, Ichie (Ozo) Ignatius O. Aguowo, Ugogbuzue (1Nibo) represented by Volic Group Finance Manager, Edom Ruth (middle) received an award from Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Darlington Nwabunike, while others watch.

From 4th left… (Champion Newspaper Banker of the year GMD Zenith Bank, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji) represented by Mr Justin Osogbo received an award while others watched.

L-r … Visionary Administration of the year, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, received an award from Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

From the 2nd left …Most innovative Bank of the year, Globus Bank Limited, represented by Executive Director Mr. Sunday Ilegar, received an award from the Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

L-r …Managing Editor Champion Newspapers, Mr. Kelvin Egerue; GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL) Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, a prominent Nigerian singer, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy).

From left …Most innovative Bank of the year Globus Bank Limited represented by Executive Director Mr Sunday Ilegar received award from Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel; GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL) Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r …Hon Chinonso Ezeh, High Chief Christoper Ndubuisi (Ikenga Umuawulu); Lady Ifeoma Nwosu; High Chief Sir David Nwosu (Nwannedinamba) received the award De Pinnacle International Social Club as the Most Distinguished International Social Of The Decade award from former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; while GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL) Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, and High Chief Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington (Ichie Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto), Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, watch.

From the middle… Champion Newspaper; Champion of the Voiceless of the year, Prominent Nigerian Singer, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), received an award from the Commissioner for information and communications in Kogi state, Mr. Kingsley Femi Fanwo and GMD /Editor in Chief (CNL), Dr. (Mrs). Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-R … High Chief Christoper Ndubuisi; Chief Dr Obinna Iyiegbu; High Chief Chiemezie Ken Abig Nwankwo (Owelle Okija) received Impactful Entrepreneur ICON of the year from pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

From the 2nd left…Representative of Heirs Energies Limited, Chinwendu Ogbechie, received the Outstanding Energy Company of the year award from the Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington.

Public relations Manager, Moniepoint Bemigbo Awala, received the Champion Newspaper Fintec Company of the year award for their company from Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington.

Jumoke Akande from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy received an award for Managing Director, Saint Buniks Group, High Chief. Dr. Sir Nwabunike Darlington… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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