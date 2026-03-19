Uniting for Change The Struggles Strength, and Hope of Social Workers in Nigeria

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Social workers in Nigeria continue to face a complex web of challenges, many of which are both structural and historical in nature, according to Professor Raimi Lasisi. These challenges mirror those faced by numerous professional bodies in the country, but are particularly pronounced within the field of social work.

He explains that one of the most pressing issues is the lack of institutional support required for social workers to thrive as a professional body, when compared with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the disparity becomes even more evident. In these countries, there is strong political will and structured backing for social work in Nigeria, however such support remains largely absent.

Funding is another persistent obstacle. Like many professions in the country social work suffers from inadequate financial investment, yet beyond structural and financial issues lies a deeper challenge,public perception,many Nigerians still lack a clear understanding of the role of social workers, often undervaluing their contributions compared to other professions, particularly in the social sciences.

Professor Lasisi further links these challenges to Nigeria’s colonial history he points out that the legacy of “divide and rule,” a strategy employed during colonial administration, has left behind deep-rooted divisions these divisions ethnic institutional, and social continue to shape modern Nigerian society.

The failure of successive leadership to adequately address this inherited disunity has allowed it to persist even at local levels, such as within Rivers state, these divisions are evident,ethnic sentiments often influence public perception and acceptance of leadership, reinforcing fragmentation.

According to Lasisi, these structural and institutional divides, though not originally inherent to Nigerians, have endured over time and continue to hinder collective progress.

Despite these challenges, the role of social workers remains indispensable while they may not provide medical treatment in the conventional sense, they offer critical psychological and emotional support.

Their work addresses the social and institutional pressures that affect individuals, families and communities in many parts of the world, social workers are recognized as essential professionals, comparable in importance to those in the medical field due to their impact on mental and emotional well being.

Their importance in addressing social problems cannot be overstated social workers are highly trained professionals equipped to tackle issues such as poverty, inequality, family instability, and social injustice their expertise positions them as key agents of change in society.

Lilian Nkiruka Obah, chairperson of the Bayelsa state chapter of social workers highlights the profession’s role in advocacy and community mobilization,she notes that social workers actively engage in bridging long standing divisions and fostering trust within communities,through their work they help address deeply rooted social challenges and promote cohesion.

This year’s theme, “Co building hope and Harmony a Harambee call for uniting a divided society,underscores the importance of collaboration the term Harambee, meaning “pulling together,” reflects the collective effort required to build stronger, more unified communities.

She emphasizes the need to leverage one another’s strengths recognizing that meaningful progress is achieved through shared responsibility Nigeria, with its rich diversity and cultural vibrancy faces numerous social challenges including poverty youth unemployment gender based violence and limited access to essential services.

These issues place significant demands on social workers who remain committed to advocating for vulnerable populations despite limited resources, heavy workloads, and minimal recognition.

Yet, even under such conditions social workers stand as pillars of hope they counsel families in crisis, protect children, empower women and youth, support persons with disabilities, and champion social justice and human dignity.

Fabiawari Dagogo national program officer state reinforces the message of unity embedded in this year’s theme, she calls for a collective response to societal challenges urging professionals policymakers, community leaders and citizens to work together toward a shared vision of progress.

Social change she emphasizes, is not the responsibility of one group alone whether one is a social worker teacher,volunteer, faith leader or health professional, everyone has a role to play in fostering community well being.

In Bayelsa state, this year’s social work celebration spans from March 16 to March 22, 2026 the week long event is designed to build stronger connections among professionals at the forefront of social transformation,it also serves as a call to action for social workers to take a more active role in driving meaningful change within the state.