Umahi to critics: We ‘re ready for EFCC, ICPC

. We’ve nothing to hide

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has said his ministry followed due process in project execution and procurement process, challenging critics to investigate the activities of the ministry.

He said the ministry has nothing to hide amid recent protests against his office, stressing that all its projects and activities are open to scrutiny by those concerned.

Umahi dropped the hint at a press conference in his office in Abuja on Wednesday, where he addressed concerns raised over the ministry’s activities.

The minister disclosed that the ministry had invited anti-corruption agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to independently verify its projects and procurement processes.

He noted that the ICPC has already concluded part of its investigation, while the EFCC is expected to commence its review after an ongoing summit.

“We are not hiding anything because we care for the people. Any file they want, any information, is available. That is how it should be,” he said.

Umahi emphasised that all projects under the ministry are executed transparently, with the involvement of permanent secretaries, Directors, and contractors, adding that every cost can be accounted for.

“There is nothing we do in the Ministry of Works that we cannot defend,” he added.

Umahi also defended the ministry’s decision to shift from asphalt to concrete roads, noting that the move, though initially resisted, was necessary to ensure durability.

According to him, “We fought a battle to move from asphalt to concrete, but most of the roads we are building now will last up to 100 years with little or no maintenance.”

The minister further described poor road infrastructure as a major limitation on citizens’ movement and economic activities.

“When a road is cut into two, it amounts to people being in prison because they cannot move from one point to another,” he said.

The minister urged journalists to uphold professionalism by verifying information before publication, warning against spreading unconfirmed reports.

“Do not escalate what you are not sure of. What you show is what you will defend,” Umahi said.

The minister further said that despite criticisms, the ministry remains focused on delivering projects that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

For a better society

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