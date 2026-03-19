Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr Day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has officially declared Friday, March 20, 2026 the day of Eid-El-Fitr.
He made this announcement on Wednesday evening, stating that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Nigeria.
Eid-El-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, and is widely observed by Muslims across the world with prayers and feasting.
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