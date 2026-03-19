Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr Day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has officially declared Friday, March 20, 2026 the day of Eid-El-Fitr.

He made this announcement on Wednesday evening, stating that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Nigeria.

Eid-El-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, and is widely observed by Muslims across the world with prayers and feasting.

We had earlier reported that this declaration aligns with the announcement from Saudi Arabian authorities, who also confirmed that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal was not sighted on Wednesday, setting Friday as the date for the celebration.

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