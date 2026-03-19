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Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr Day

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Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr Day

by Peter Anayo0103

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has officially declared Friday, March 20, 2026 the day of Eid-El-Fitr.

He made this announcement on Wednesday evening, stating that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Nigeria.

Eid-El-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, and is widely observed by Muslims across the world with prayers and feasting.

 

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