‎Security  Challenges : Imo Police  Command  puts adequate security measures in place  for  the  celebration  of EID-EL-FITR 

‎VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State police Command has put in place adequate security measures preparatory to the hitch free celebration of this year’s Muslim Eid-el-Fitr.

According to an official statement from the command’s public relations officer, DSP Henry Okoye, the CP Audu Garba Bosso, has assured the general public, particularly the Muslim faithful, of adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the State.

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‎The statement explained that the CP gave this assurance on wednesday while parading over 75 criminal suspects arrested for various criminal offences in the month of March, alongside the recovery of exhibits

It stated further that the Command’s intensified operations led to the significant reduction in crime across the State pointing out that robust security apparatus has been deployed to mosques, prayer grounds, and recreational centers, with intensified visibility patrols across major roads and public spaces to ensure the safety of residents during the festivities.

‎‎The statement went on, congratulating the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, the Commissioner urged the people to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or via 08148024755, 0803 477 3600.

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