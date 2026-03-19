Sallah: NRC announces special services to accommodate surge in passengers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced special train service arrangements across its major corridors to facilitate seamless travel during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations, with increased capacity and additional services deployed to meet the anticipated surge in passenger movement nationwide.

The announcement was made by in a release signed by Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Corporation.

As part of the festive arrangements, the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) will operate three trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026. From the Lagos end (Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta), departures are scheduled for 7:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., while from the Ibadan end (Obafemi Awolowo Station, Moniya), departures will be at 8:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. This one-day special arrangement is designed to accommodate increased passenger traffic during the Sallah celebration, after which the service will revert to its regular schedule.

On the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) corridor, the Corporation will operate two trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026, while three trips will run on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Sunday, March 22; and Monday, March 23, 2026, to provide additional travel options and ease passenger movement during the festive period.

In addition, the Corporation, under a partnership with the Osun State Government, will operate the Imole Special Train on the narrow gauge corridor from Iddo Station in Lagos to Osogbo, conveying indigenes of Osun State free of charge as part of the State Government’s Sallah initiative. The service is fully sponsored by the Osun State Government, with the NRC providing rolling stock, technical support, and operational services.

On the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor, trains will operate three times weekly. From Warri to Itakpe, services will run on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, departing at 8:00 a.m. prompt. From Itakpe to Warri, trains will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, departing at 12:00 noon. Thursdays are reserved for maintenance activities to ensure safe and efficient operations on the corridor.

Similarly, on the Eastern narrow gauge corridor, the Port Harcourt–Aba Train Service will continue to operate its regular schedule throughout the Sallah period.

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation reassures passengers of its commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail transport services across all corridors. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, arrive early at stations, and comply with all ticketing and security procedures.

The Corporation wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration and encourages the public to continue to patronize rail transport as a safe and dependable means of travel.

For a better society

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