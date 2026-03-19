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Sachet water producers in Imo suspend production over rising costs as Marine workers decry rising theft cases at Lagos seaports

by Peter Anayo087

Producers of sachet water in Imo State have halted production for three days, amid concerns over rising production costs, particularly the price of nylon used for packaging.

The producers, under the aegis of the Association of Table Water Producers, Imo State chapter, began the shutdown on Monday, with supply disruptions already affecting residents of Owerri and its environs.

Many residents complained of scarcity and rising prices, noting that a bag of sachet water, which previously sold for ₦350, now goes for about ₦500.

Retail hawkers, who usually sold three sachets for ₦100, were also seen selling one sachet for ₦100 as of Wednesday, attributing the hike to reduced supply.

Some members of the association, who spoke on condition of anonymity, linked the development to the rising cost of production, including increased prices of nylon and diesel used to power generators.

One of the sources said, “Due to the ongoing war in Iran, the prices of diesel, fuel, and nylon have increased, and ATWAP members can barely meet up with cost of production. We decided to quietly shut down tools so that people will miss us, and then we can introduce the new price. But we told people that we are doing routine maintenance.”

However, the state Chairman of ATWAP, Bismark Lumanze, denied that producers were on strike, insisting that the shutdown was for routine maintenance.

Lumanze said, “No, we are not on strike, but on agreed routine maintenance of our factories to ensure we produce clean and save water.

“We had already increased the prices of table water and pure water before the three-day mandatory break for maintenance. So it’s not true that we are on strike. However, business supplies will resume from Thursday 12 am.”

Lumanze added that the association had already adjusted prices before the temporary shutdown and assured all that supply would resume after the exercise.

He explained that the exercise was introduced to promote hygiene, allowing operators to clean machines, replace filters, and service production facilities.

The ATWAP chairman also raised concerns over regulatory pressures on the sector, including allegations linking sachet water to environmental pollution and moves by the National Assembly to streamline the business.

The ATWAP chairman also raised concerns over regulatory pressures on the sector, including allegations linking sachet water to environmental pollution and moves by the National Assembly to streamline the business.

 

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