Rodrygo Out Until End of 2026: Real Madrid Face Massive Injury Crisis With 10 Players Unavailable

Real Madrid lose Rodrygo for up to a year after torn ACL and meniscus in Getafe defeat. The club now has 10 unavailable players. Full injury list, ACL pattern and what comes next.

Rodrygo’s Serious Knee Injury Shocks Real Madrid

Real Madrid just got hit hard again. Right after a 1-0 loss to Getafe, their second straight defeat in La Liga, the club confirmed Rodrygo has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

The winger came off the bench in yesterday match, felt pain almost right away after a contact, but stayed on and played another 30 minutes. The next day’s scans showed the full damage. Doctors say recovery will take up to a year. That means Rodrygo misses the rest of this season and the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. He won’t be back on the pitch until 2027 at the earliest.

Rodrygo’s Limited Role This Season

This year has already been quiet for the 25-year-old. He has only 1106 minutes across all competitions. In La Liga, he started just six matches. In the Champions League, he started twice among the attacking players, which puts him near the bottom, ahead of only Endrick (who left) and Brahim Diaz. Losing him completely changes things on the wings. Even when he wasn’t at full form, his pace and dribbling gave options in tight games.

The Alarming ACL Trend at Real Madrid

Knee ligament injuries have become a real problem at the club. Rodrygo is now the fifth player since the summer of 2023 to suffer an ACL rupture. The list so far:

• Thibaut Courtois in 2023

• David Alaba in 2023

• Éder Militao twice (August 2023 and November 2024)

• Dani Carvajal in 2024

• Now Rodrygo

Five serious ACL tears in under two and a half years is not normal. People started asking questions about the training grounds at Valdebebas. Some say the pitches are too soft. Players train there every day, but then play matches on much harder surfaces. That difference can stress ligaments during quick cuts and stops. The club took notice. They put more focus on nutrition, including collagen supplements when needed to support joints. They also brought back Antonio Pintus as fitness coach. He returned after Xabi Alonso left and now has a big say in who plays how many minutes. He tells the staff who needs rest. Training with oxygen masks came back, too, so they can track physical effort more closely. Still, the injuries keep coming.

10 Players Unavailable for Celta Vigo Clash

The squad looks very thin right now. For the upcoming La Liga match against Celta Vigo, at least 10 players will definitely miss out. Here is the current list:

Injured and ruled out:

• Rodrygo (ACL and meniscus )

• David Alaba

• Jude Bellingham

• Éder Militao

• Dani Ceballos

Suspended:

• Dean Huijsen (yellow card accumulation)

• Álvaro Carreras (yellow card accumulation)

• Franco Mastantuono ( straight red for dissent )

• Eduardo Camavinga is questionable with his own issue.

That leaves Antonio Rüdiger as the only senior centre-back available. The defence is in real trouble, and options in midfield and attack are limited too.

What Fans Should Watch Closely Now

This situation is tough. Fans refreshing the live score after the Getafe match were left angry and frustrated. Madrid is already four points off the pace in the league, and now the team has almost no depth.

The most interesting things to follow over the next few weeks:

• How interim coach Álvaro Arbeloa puts together a lineup. He might need to use academy players or shift people out of position.

• Can the fit stars ( Vinícius , Valverde , Rüdiger and a few others) handle heavy minutes without getting hurt themselves?

• Will the club try to sign someone in January or hold on until summer?

• Does the ACL pattern finally stop, or keep hitting key players?

Rodrygo’s injury removes much of the width and unpredictability. Brazil will miss him at the World Cup, too. For Madrid supporters, it feels frustrating. The club usually finds ways to recover from setbacks, but with so many out, the next stretch looks really difficult. ACL recoveries take time. Surgery comes first, then long months of rehab. The club will stand by Rodrygo, but right now, everyone has to focus on who is still available. The season is far from finished. It is just a lot more complicated now.