NDDC trains 500 Niger Delta Youths on CNG Autogas Conversion

.Partners with Music Icon on N’Delta development

UGO AMADI

A total of 500 youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have graduated after a six-week training programme on Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Autogas Conversion, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated that CNG was a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional fuel.

He declared, “We want to make the Niger Delta the hub of engine conversion, which can also be outsourced to other parts of Nigeria. We are taking that bold initiative that will engage most of our youths.”

“We understand the challenges facing our youth, such as unemployment, limited access to skills training and economic uncertainty. The NDDC remains committed to turning those challenges into opportunities,” he said.

The NDDC boss noted that implementing the CNG policy would create jobs and enable local technology transfer for youths and women by supporting auto manufacturing, retrofitting, conversions and production infrastructure.

He said further: “The more we train our youths in energy conversion facilities, the more youths we train to make them gainfully employed and financially independent. We want to make the Niger Delta the hub of CNG technicians in the country.”

Ogbuku recalled that the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, PCNGI, and the NDDC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the implementation of the CNG policy in the Niger Delta region.

In his goodwill message, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, commended the NDDC for keying into the CNG initiative, noting that his state was also working on the programme.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, observed that the CNG initiative would help transform the Niger Delta region.

He remarked that the Niger Delta had long been the backbone of Nigeria’s energy economy, noting that the future of energy was evolving. The global shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions presents new opportunities.

Also speaking, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, noted that the Commission was created with a vision to facilitate the rapid, sustainable development of the region into an economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful area.

According to him, the training, which was organised in two batches of three weeks each, was designed to equip participants with practical skills in CNG vehicle conversion, system maintenance, and safety standards, in line with global best practices.

Antai highlighted some of the benefits of the CNG initiative, including the development of a more reliable and sustainable transportation sector, which would directly stimulate economic growth through job creation and increased demand for autogas specialists, thereby further reducing harmful emissions in line with NDDC’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

In his own remarks, the NDDC Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, said the Presidential Initiative on CNG fully manifested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of leveraging Nigeria’s gas resources.

He noted that the CNG Initiative was a component of the Federal Government’s intervention to provide succour to Nigerians.

From his perspective, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, commended the NDDC for its forward-looking approach and alignment with the Federal Government’s vision for clean energy. He described the initiative as futuristic and praised the Commission for advancing the CNG agenda in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in the same vein, the Technical Assistant, Presidential CNG Initiative, Omoh Imuokhuede, stated that the Presidential initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric vehicles is a flagship programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria, launched in 2023 under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Training Consultant, Mr Tunde Rena, highlighted the gains from embracing CNG, noting that the initiative would stimulate investment in Nigeria’s abundant gas market, develop sustainable local gas markets, and grow the economy while expanding the government’s revenue base.

He observed that as Nigeria expands the adoption of CNG-powered vehicles, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals who can convert petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG, maintain systems, and manage related technologies. This is where the CNG Conversion Training Programme becomes critical.

The NDDC Director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Mrs Lyna Okara, affirmed that the CNG training was in line with the NDDC’s mandate to build human capacity and enhance Skills Development in the Niger Delta Region.

.as it Partner with Music Icon on Niger Delta Development

Also, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with a Nigerian music ambassador, Mr Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, to drive development in his hometown of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State and across the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the music icon to the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate to develop the Niger Delta region.

He assured that the Commission would construct the road leading to the artiste’s community and implement other developmental projects, as directed by the President, to improve living conditions across the region.

Ogbuku advised the music star to use his global influence to develop the Niger Delta by investing in the region and hosting events in Port Harcourt, noting that such initiatives would boost the local economy. He emphasised the need for Burna Boy to serve as a worthy ambassador for the Niger Delta and a source of inspiration for the younger generation, adding that his music resonates with diverse audiences.

He stated, “I am happy that you came to identify with the Commission. If not for the fact that you know that NDDC provides succour, you would not have come. We have heard your request, and we need to partner because this relationship will be symbiotic. Let us not run away from our region; bring your popularity home so that the Niger Delta can benefit from your personality.”

Ogbuku further described Burna Boy as one of the biggest assets from the Niger Delta, stressing that his success should translate into broader prosperity for the region. He assured that the Commission was willing to partner with the artist in his activities and ensure that development reached his community and other parts of the Niger Delta.

In his remarks, Burna Boy reiterated his commitment to developing his hometown and expressed confidence that collaboration with the NDDC would bring much-needed transformation to the area.

He sought the Commission’s intervention to address critical infrastructure deficits in his community, including the lack of access roads, healthcare facilities, and potable water. He explained that his visit with his team was to partner with the Commission to advance sustainable development in the area.

Also speaking, his father, Mr. Samuel Ogulu, commended the NDDC leadership for its ongoing efforts to transform the Niger Delta region and expressed appreciation to the Managing Director for his proactive approach to development.

Present at the courtesy visit were the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde; and other Directors of the Commission.

.Donates Relief Materials to Ayakoro Community in Bayelsa

In another development, The Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, has donated relief materials to the people of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in response to the periodic flood that usually leads to the loss of life, farmland, and other economic assets.

Presenting the palliative materials, the Managing Director of NDDC, represented by the Director, Education, Health and Social Services, Dr Patience Ezugu, said the gesture was in line with the Commission’s determination to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of Ayakoro community and the Niger Delta region.

He stated: “As we come together for the donation and distribution of food items and essential household materials to the people of Ayakoro community, which is one of the many demonstrations of NDDC’s commitments to improving the lives of the people, we will continue to empower communities, promote and drive sustainable development across the region.”

Ogbuku, who reiterated that the mandate to develop the region was driven by the reality of environmental pollution, ecological degradation, and other indicators of underdevelopment, assured that the interventionist agency would not rest on its oars in implementing impactful projects in the zone.

In his goodwill message, the Acting paramount ruler of Ayakoro Kingdom , King Micah Itekesi, who spoke through a community representative, Pastor ThankGod Expenses, commended the NDDC for coming to the aid of victims of the flood disaster.

He remarked, “Today is a great day for the people of Ayakoro community. We have never seen a commission like this, nor did we expect the huge palliatives donated by NDDC Management, under the leadership of Chief Samuel Ogbuku, to alleviate the sufferings of our community. We want to sincerely thank the commission for its timely intervention”

He assured that the relief packages would be fairly and equitably distributed among the various compounds in the community.

Also speaking, the Consultant for the programme, Dr Daniel George Smile, said Ayakoro was selected among the communities hit by the flood because of the flood’s serious impact and the community’s poor economic condition. He, however, said efforts are underway to review the other areas ravaged by the recent flood for intervention.