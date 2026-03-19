Massive Development in FCT strengthens President’s re-election chances — Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that it would be “extremely difficult” for any opposition candidate to defeat the President in elections within the FCT, attributing this to the scale of infrastructure development and its tangible benefits on residents.

Wike made the remark after touring ongoing road construction projects in several satellite communities, noting that the transformation witnessed under the current administration has earned widespread public approval.

According to him, the visible improvements have reshaped public perception. “It will be very hard for anyone to win an election in the FCT against Mr. President,” he said, adding that many residents are amazed by the changes they have experienced.

The Minister explained that the growing goodwill stems from a deliberate government policy aimed at decentralising development from the city centre to outlying areas.

“We were clearly informed about the over-concentration of infrastructure in the city, and there was a need to extend development to satellite towns,” he said. “These areas are integral parts of Abuja, and their living conditions must also improve.”

Expressing satisfaction with both the speed and standard of work, Wike said feedback from residents across the inspected locations shows that the projects are making a real difference.

“You can clearly see the joy on the faces of the people. When citizens are satisfied, it naturally reflects on leadership,” he remarked.

He highlighted a number of key road projects inspected, including major routes stretching as far as 30 kilometres, pointing out that many communities are witnessing such developments for the first time.

“In several of these places, people have never experienced this level of infrastructure. With these projects, economic activities will expand and livelihoods will improve,” he said.

Wike added that the improved road networks would significantly cut travel time and enhance connectivity between satellite towns and the city centre.

“Residents can now live in areas like Kuje and commute to the city in about 25 minutes. That is the kind of progress we are delivering,” he explained.

He further revealed that some of the ongoing projects would be completed and commissioned to mark the President’s forthcoming anniversary in office.

Addressing concerns about the operations of real estate developers in the FCT, the Minister rejected proposals for the creation of a new regulatory body, arguing that existing agencies are adequate.

“One of Nigeria’s challenges is the excessive creation of agencies. Establishing more will not resolve the issue,” he said.

He maintained that the Department of Development Control already has the authority to oversee physical planning and enforce adherence to the Abuja Master Plan.

“The priority should be strengthening existing institutions. The FCT Administration is capable of addressing complaints and preventing developers from taking advantage of residents,” he noted.

Wike assured that reported cases of malpractice would be handled appropriately, including facilitating refunds where necessary.

“Whenever complaints arise, we know the appropriate steps to take. We will ensure justice is served,” he added.

He also urged Nigerians to remain united and continue supporting government efforts, stressing that national progress depends on collective responsibility.

“This is a time for cooperation and support for the government,” he said.

“Our priority remains the overall development of Nigeria, especially in improving security.”

The Minister expressed confidence that ongoing initiatives would further stimulate economic growth and raise living standards across the FCT.

“I extend my best wishes to everyone during Ramadan,” Wike concluded.

For a better society

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