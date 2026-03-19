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Infotech

Kwara Senator trains youths on ICT

by Peter Anayo0100

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

 

Senator representing the Kwara South Senatorial district and Senate Leader, Sen Lola Ashiru, has trained sixty youths on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and distributed 200 Personal Computer system to beneficiaries that cut across different political parties in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Senator on Wednesday in Offa, his Senior Legislative Aide Mr Yunus Alabi, told newsmen that the training was part of Ashiru’s ongoing empowerment programmes for constituents across the seven local government areas in the district.

The training according to him was the fifth in the series since the senator assumed office.

Alabi said the program, which coincided with the Ramadan period provided accommodation, Sahur and Iftar meals for participants who came from outside Oyun and Offa local government areas.

The Senator’s aide disclosed that generality of the participants are youths of various professions who are still in school or chosen trade.

“The program went wide on how to design their websites, so this is part of the programmes to expose the youth and various professionals to using technology to their own advantage

The beneficiaries cut across different political parties; it also extended outside his senatorial district as those who applied online were captured.”

This programme is designed to empower the generality of our people, particularly the youths, who constitute a higher percentage of the beneficiaries.

“Participants cut across various professions, including students, artisans and small business owners such as fashion designers and traders,” he said.

According to him, the training focused on equipping participants with digital skills to enable them leverage technology to grow their businesses and improve productivity.

“The world is increasingly driven by technology. This programme is aimed at exposing our youths to the opportunities in ICT and how they can use it to promote their businesses and services,” he said.

The aide further disclosed that, in addition to the training and provision of laptops, beneficiaries were given transport allowances to ease their return to their respective destinations.

Alabi expressed optimism that the initiative would boost socio-economic development in the district by enhancing digital literacy, improving business management and promoting accountability among small-scale entrepreneurs.

He added that similar programmes would be organised in the coming months to reach more constituents.

Ajewole Josephine and Balogun Ayodeji, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, commended the senator for the gesture, adding that the empowerment would go a long way in boosting their businesses, digital skill and literacy.

 

For a better society

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