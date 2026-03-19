26.4 C
Lagos
March 19, 2026
Trending now

Price of Brent crude oil jumps on account of US, Israel attack…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 19, 2026

Insecurity: Massacre at Mallam Fatori as troops foil terrorists attacks, kill over…

Sachet water producers in Imo suspend production over rising costs as Marine…

Umahi to critics: We ‘re ready for EFCC, ICPC

Gov. Soludo sacks all political appointees

Nigeria’s financial reforms ‘ve strengthened stock resistance, investor confidence — CBN Gov

ADC worries over El Rufai’s continued detention, says action violates human rights…

ICPC dismantles Lagos visa fraud ring as court jails LG official involved…

Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr Day

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Insecurity: Massacre at Mallam Fatori as troops foil terrorists attacks, kill over 60 bandits

by Peter Anayo086

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled a coordinated infiltration attempt by ISWAP terrorists at Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno, killing no fewer than 60.

The military, in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the terrorists launched an attack on the 68 Battalion, Mobile Defence Area on Tuesday evening.

It said that the assault originated from Duguri General Area, targeting the frontage of Bravo Company, adding that the terrorists were on foot, with armed drones.

According to the report, the Joint Task Force (JTF), in conjunction with air assets, quickly countered the drones and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray towards Arege General Area.

“Initial assessments indicate over 60 terrorists were neutralised during the operation, while four soldiers sustained minor injuries.”

The military confirmed that follow-up intelligence and surveillance operations are ongoing, with six suspected terrorist groups sighted moving towards Arege.

It added that exploitation of the area is planned to consolidate gains and prevent further attacks.
A video clip released by the JTF shows the aftermath of the airstrike, underscoring the operational readiness and precision of troops in the North East.

The JTF reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining pressure on terrorist networks across Borno and surrounding states.(NAN)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

21 die, 10 missing in Niger flood disaster – NEMA

Peter Anayo

IPOB condemns trial of Simon Ekpa in Finland on Biafra Day, May 30

Peter Anayo

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu: The Colossus redefined (1942-2004)

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişJojobet Casino Sitesijojobetjojobet giriş adresimarsbahis girişmarsbahismarsbahis giriş