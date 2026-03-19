Insecurity: Massacre at Mallam Fatori as troops foil terrorists attacks, kill over 60 bandits

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled a coordinated infiltration attempt by ISWAP terrorists at Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno, killing no fewer than 60.

The military, in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the terrorists launched an attack on the 68 Battalion, Mobile Defence Area on Tuesday evening.

It said that the assault originated from Duguri General Area, targeting the frontage of Bravo Company, adding that the terrorists were on foot, with armed drones.

According to the report, the Joint Task Force (JTF), in conjunction with air assets, quickly countered the drones and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray towards Arege General Area.

“Initial assessments indicate over 60 terrorists were neutralised during the operation, while four soldiers sustained minor injuries.”

The military confirmed that follow-up intelligence and surveillance operations are ongoing, with six suspected terrorist groups sighted moving towards Arege.

It added that exploitation of the area is planned to consolidate gains and prevent further attacks.

A video clip released by the JTF shows the aftermath of the airstrike, underscoring the operational readiness and precision of troops in the North East.

The JTF reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining pressure on terrorist networks across Borno and surrounding states.(NAN)

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