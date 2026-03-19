ICPC dismantles Lagos visa fraud ring as court jails LG official involved in scam

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has uncovered and dismantled a visa fraud syndicate in Lagos, securing the conviction of an Ikeja Local Government staff member involved in the scheme.

The official, Michael Kuyoro, was convicted by Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Ikeja High Court (Criminal Division) on March 12, 2026, after admitting to his role in forging official documents to aid fraudulent visa applications.

The case was triggered by a petition from the Italian High Commission, which raised alarm over suspicious documentation submitted by 22 Nigerian visa applicants.

The applicants were found to have used forged letters of invitation and introduction to support their applications.

ICPC investigations revealed that Kuyoro abused his position to generate fake documents on Ikeja Local Government letterhead, falsely presenting the applicants as staff or affiliates of the council to boost their chances of securing visas.

He was also found to have collected ₦50,000 from an accomplice, Samuel Orebela, who remains at large, to facilitate the fraudulent process.

Kuyoro was initially arraigned on four counts but later entered a plea bargain with prosecutors, leading to an amendment of the charges to two counts of conspiracy and making false statements under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

He pleaded guilty to the reduced charges.

Following the plea, the ICPC prosecution team presented the facts of the case, paving the way for his conviction.

In his judgment, Justice Okunuga sentenced Kuyoro to two years imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, with an option of fines—₦10,000 for one count and ₦100,000 for the others.

The court also ordered three months of community service under the supervision of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Also a ₦1 million bond of good behaviour, and his permanent blacklisting from public service through registration in the ICPC Criminal Offenders Database.

Justice Okunuga used the ruling to highlight concerns about the effectiveness of existing anti-corruption penalties, describing them as outdated and inadequate.

He called for an urgent review of the law to ensure stiffer sanctions that reflect the gravity of modern corruption offences.

The ICPC, in its response, reaffirmed its resolve to clamp down on corruption, particularly cases involving abuse of office.

It warned public officials against engaging in fraudulent practices and urged citizens to report suspicious activities through its official channels.

For a better society

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