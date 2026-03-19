Gov. Soludo sacks all political appointees

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has sacked all political appointees in his government.

This is coming barely 24 hours after he and his deputy were sworn in for a second term in office amidst pump and pageantry.

The directive which was conveyed in an official circular by the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on March 18, 2026 directed all political appointees to hand over their duties with immediate effect.

It also instructed affected appointees to transfer responsibilities to Permanent Secretaries or, in their absence, the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

For a better society

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