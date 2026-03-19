From Global Impact To National Service: Dr. Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Nwoga-Ecton accepts call to serve Owerri Zone

In a defining moment that has electrified the political landscape of Imo State, globally acclaimed philanthropist, Dr. Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, has officially accepted the clarion call of Owerri Zone youths to contest for the Senate seat in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking from the United States, where she continues to advance her humanitarian engagements, Dr. Nwoga-Ecton made her position known in a heartfelt and resolute address that has since resonated across communities at home and in the diaspora.

A distinguished recipient of the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award under the administration of Joe Biden, Dr. Nwoga-Ecton has built a legacy rooted in compassion, service, and global impact.

As the Founder of the When In Need Foundation, she has transformed countless lives through initiatives focused on empowerment, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Beyond her widely recognized humanitarian strides, she is also a passionate and consistent advocate of agriculture. For many years, Dr. Nwoga-Ecton has championed farming as a tool for economic growth and food security, personally supporting farmers across several local governments in Imo State.

Through her initiatives, she has distributed seedlings to farmers, helping to boost local agricultural productivity and encourage sustainable livelihoods.

Her impact is equally profound among widows and women, whom she has continually supported through financial assistance and structured skills acquisition programs.

These empowerment efforts have enabled countless women to regain economic independence, rebuild their lives, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Responding to the persistent and passionate agitation by Owerri Zone youths, she declared:

“After deep reflection, consultations, and prayers, I have decided to humbly accept the call of our vibrant and courageous youths to serve.

This is not a personal ambition, but a collective mission — a responsibility to represent, to uplift, and to deliver purposeful leadership to our people.”

Her acceptance has been met with overwhelming jubilation, especially among young people who have long advocated for credible, people-oriented representation.

For many, her decision signals the dawn of a new era — one anchored on integrity, inclusiveness, and visionary leadership.

Dr. Nwoga-Ecton emphasized that her transition from global humanitarian service to active political participation is a natural extension of her lifelong commitment to humanity:

“Service knows no boundaries.

Whether on the global stage or within our communities, the goal remains the same — to create opportunities, restore hope, and build a future that works for everyone.

Owerri Zone deserves a strong, compassionate voice at the Senate, and I am ready to answer that call.”

Political analysts have described her entry into the race as a game-changer, citing her international exposure, proven track record, and deep grassroots connection as key strengths that set her apart.

For the youths of Owerri Zone, their voices have not only been heard — they have been answered.

And in Dr. Princess Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, they see not just a candidate, but a symbol of hope, a vessel of change, and a leader ready to chart a new course for the future.

For a better society

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