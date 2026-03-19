FEPSGA 2025 victory: Umahi dedicates trophy, gold medal to Tinubu

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has dedicated the Federal Ministry of Works’ victory at the 2025 Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA) held in Yola, Adamawa State to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The trophy and gold medal were formally presented to the Minister by the Ministry’s Sports Club during a surprise ceremony at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja.

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Directors, Union leaders, and other members of staff.

While receiving the coveted trophy and medal.

Engr. Umahi expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty and commended the Ministry’s sportsmen and women for their outstanding performance, which earned the Ministry recognition amongst other participating Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

We equally earned a gold medal in the March Pass category.

“I congratulate our sportsmen and women who have made us proud.

I dedicate this trophy and medal to Mr. President, in appreciation of his unprecedented support to the Federal Ministry of Works and his unwavering commitment to infrastructure development across the country,” the Minister declared.

Umahi also appreciated the dedication of staff and assured them that their welfare remains a top priority under his watch.

He reiterated that no staff member would experience neglect, pledging continued support in training, staff welfare, and improved workplace conditions.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Rafiu Adeladan, described the formal presentation as a token of appreciation for the Minister’s consistent encouragement and support for both official responsibilities and extracurricular activities, particularly sports development.

He thanked him, on behalf of Management and staff, for his contribution to building capabilities and talent management, as well as enhancing the value proposition of workers, which he noted are the first and last pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

The Director of Human Resources Management, Ahmad Muhammad Tukur, commended the Minister’s leadership style, noting that staff competencies have significantly improved under his leadership.

He highlighted expanded training opportunities across various professional fields and emphasised the Minister’s commitment to enhancing staff welfare beyond the traditional festive packages provided under the revised Public Service Rules (PSRs).

Similarly, the Union Chairman, Engr. Kuti William Omobolanle applauded the Minister for his impactful administrative style, staff welfare initiatives, and commitment to capability building.

He cited recent approvals for staff training programmes, support, and other welfare interventions as clear evidence of a people-centred administration.

Presenting the trophy on behalf of the Sports Club, Assistant Sports Manager, Temitayo Florence Omotosho, stated that the Ministry clinched first position in March Pass at the 2025 FEPSGA competition. She attributed the achievement to the Minister’s financial, moral, and administrative support.

Responding, the Minister urged staff to rededicate themselves to public service with renewed commitment to transparency, professionalism, courage, and the fear of God.

He announced plans to intensify training programmes across all cadres beginning in April as part of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing productivity and service excellence.

He further disclosed that the Ministry will, in due course, organise a nationwide gathering of its workforce to celebrate its collective achievements, as well as appreciate the President’s steadfast support for the works sector.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry.

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