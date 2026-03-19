Exponential Conference 2026 Convenes 2,000+ Leaders Across Nigeria in Landmark 10th Anniversary  

Exponential Conference 2026, hosted by The Elevation Church, has recently concluded its landmark 10th edition, convening over 2,000 leaders across in-person, virtual, and 23 experience centres nationwide, in a powerful demonstration of its decade-long commitment to shaping church and marketplace leadership across Africa and beyond.

Held at the Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki, the three-day hybrid gathering reinforced its mandate to raise leaders who are spiritually grounded, culturally aware, and equipped to lead with originality and impact in an evolving global landscape.

With the theme DNA: Distinctive. Novel. Authentic., the 2026 edition challenged leaders to rediscover their identity, deepen their conviction, and lead with clarity in both ministry and enterprise. Participants engaged in plenary sessions, breakout workshops, and curated marketplace conversations designed to bridge faith, leadership, and economic influence.

Convener and Global Lead Pastor, Godman Akinlabi, described the milestone edition as both a celebration and a call to deeper responsibility.

“Ten years of Exponential is not just about longevity; it is about faithfulness to a clear assignment. In a world that often rewards imitation, this is a call for leaders to rediscover their identity and lead with authenticity, conviction, and purpose,” he said.

Director of Exponential Network, Pastor Debo Omotunde, reflected on the conference’s journey and growing influence, noting that “over the past decade, Exponential has catalysed leadership development, inspired new ventures, and strengthened the capacity of leaders across sectors.” He described the 2026 edition as a “defining moment of renewal for both ministry and business leaders.”

The conference featured a distinguished lineup of global church and marketplace leaders, including Mensa Otabil, Sam Adeyemi, Ibukun Awosika, Cosmas Maduka, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Leke Alder, Taiwo Oyedele, Jerry Eze, David Oyedepo Jr., Yemi Davids, Tola Odutola, alongside Global Lead Pastors Godman Akinlabi and Bola Akinlabi, and other facilitators across specialised breakout sessions.

Across sessions, speakers challenged participants to move beyond imitation-driven leadership, embrace innovation, and build influence that extends beyond organisational or institutional boundaries. A strong marketplace focus equipped entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals with practical insights to shape industries, drive ethical leadership, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Key sessions addressed themes such as leadership effectiveness, strategic positioning, resilience under pressure, ethical decision-making, and building sustainable systems for growth and impact.

Special features of the 10th edition included a premium conference experience with curated meals, shuttle services, live French translation for Francophone participants, wellness-focused activities, and an exhibition marketplace designed to foster collaboration between ministry and enterprise leaders.

As Exponential Conference closes its first decade, its message remains clear: leadership is not about imitation, but about contribution; not about conformity, but about clarity of purpose and execution.

Looking ahead, the conference is poised to deepen its continental footprint, expand its leadership development initiatives, and continue equipping a new generation of leaders to drive transformation across Africa and the global stage.

Headquartered in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, but with campuses across Nigeria, in the UK, the US, Canada and Europe, The Elevation Church is a dynamic force for positive change, dedicated to making greatness common and leaving a lasting positive impact on lives.