Eid al-Fitr: Atiku felicitates Muslims

.Urges FG to prioritize security of Nigerians

Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of the mandatory Ramadan fasting.

A press statement signed by the media office of the former Vice President on Thursday, admonished Muslims to remain steadfast in piety by maintaining peace and in charitable causes.

According to Atiku, the completion of the obligatory fasting in the noble month of Ramadan should cause us to be more committed to the injunctions of Almighty Allah.

“The completion of the Ramadan fasting is a call to duty that ensures we sustain the good deeds that the noble month requires of us.

“We must ensure that the lessons of the month are not lost on us and that the celebration of today is a reminder to the people, especially Muslims, to follow in the tradition of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in seeking closeness to God through worship and maintaining peace,” Atiku said.

He further called on the government to take it more seriously, stressing that “the protection of the lives and property of citizens is a divine decree and the sole responsibility of every government.”

Atiku similarly enjoins the privileged in the society to keep providing charity to the less privileged as this would go a long way in ensuring that the rising tide of economic downturn does not weigh too heavily on the poor.

“A greater number of people are being crushed by the economic downturn and global events in the past three weeks have further exacerbated the situation. It is incumbent on the wealthy to be more compassionate by taking up the responsibility of charity to help cushion the effect of the burden on the poor,” Atiku said.

For a better society

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