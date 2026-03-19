Delta Police, vigilantes rescue three kidnap victims amidst gun battle with abductors

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

POLICE in Delta State have dismantled a notorious kidnapping syndicate and rescued three hostages following a fierce gun battle in the Issele-Uku area.

The operation, which unfolded on Monday, also led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with live ammunition.

Authorities stated that the breakthrough began after a report was filed at the Issele-Uku Division.

In response, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aderemi Badiru, swiftly coordinated a joint search-and-rescue mission involving the military, local vigilante groups, and hunters.

The team combed through identified criminal hideouts in the surrounding bush, leading to a violent confrontation with the gang.

During the exchange of fire, security forces managed to rescue the three victims unharmed.

They have since been reunited with their families.

One member of the syndicate was fatally wounded during the clash, and his body has been deposited in a mortuary. Sustained efforts to clear the area resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Ahmadu Hassan, a native of Kange Village in Nasarawa State, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He is currently receiving treatment while in police custody.

A search of the scene also uncovered an AK-47 rifle with four rounds of live ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police for Delta State, CP Aina Adesola, praised the bravery and collaboration of the joint security teams.

He reiterated the Command’s dedication to dismantling criminal networks across the state and called on residents to continue providing timely information to aid police efforts.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with manhunts launched to track down other members of the syndicate who fled during the operation.

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