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Chief VIO, Enugu condemns motorists over molestation of agency’s , ESTMA officers

by Peter Anayo0118

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Director of Traffic/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Enugu State, Engr Valentine Chime, has asked Motorists to stop harassing VIOs and other ESTMA officers doing their jobs.

He said this in an interview with newsmen in Enugu, adding that the Enugu State law (Cap 137) gave them the right to remove unroadworthy vehicles.

According to him, the recent Abuja judgment on VIO’s does not in anyway affect the operations of the VIO’s in Enugu State.

“Motor bikes, tricycles are expected to have their papers and their drivers should also have their licenses, we can operate on any road in the state both federal and State.

“Complimentary services exists between the VIO’s, Police and the Road Safety officials, ” Engr Chime further explained.

He explained that VIO’s were originally federal but were later handed over to the states, and in Enugu, they operate under the transport ministry.

He praised Governor Dr Peter Mbah’s efforts in building a “state-of-the-art” Vehicle Inspection Centre at Emene, Enugu, now operational.

“Henceforth, any motorist obstructing officers will face the full wrath of the law.

“Let’s respect the law and our officers, ” he concluded.

 

For a better society

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