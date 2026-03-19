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Celebration of graduates of 69 public servants from AIG public leaders Programme held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0134

From left… Professor of Practice, Management of Public Organisations, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, Prof. Ciaran Martin; Professor of Practice in Public Policy, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, Prof. Emily Jones; Executive Vice Chair, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede; Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, celebrating the graduation of 69 public servants from the AIG public leaders Programme in Abuja…  PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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