Activist lauds IGP for restructuring police, payment of #2.4b to families of dead officers

…urges him to beware of retired IGPs

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

For restructuring Nigeria Police Force for the better and payment of #2.4 billion to families of deceased police officers who died while in active national service, an Abuja-based human rights activist, comrade Chukwuma Nwangwu, Thursday lauded the new Inspector General of Police, IGP, Tunde Disu and urged him not to relent.

According to the activist, “Disu, we gathered also directed that those who failed the promotion examination during the era of the immediate past IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, resit the examination.

“This Disu who started by removing the CP Monitoring Unit and others, is God-sent because there is also a case in 2023 at Enugu where one was duped of 650million and the case swept under the carpet but when Disu came on board he resurfaced the case and suspect has agreed to refund the money.

“I want to also advise Disu to be wary of some retired IGPs who still usurp the functions of incumbent IGP’s.

They use their influence to intimidate and direct some senior police officers on what to do.

“This is part of the problems that brought about the condemnation of Egbetokun’s regime because he was advised to beware of the retired IGPs who refused to retire after their official retirement.

“They sometimes direct that case files be sent to them in Abuja from the state where the matter is being treated by the police without the consent of the incumbent IGP.

“Again, restructuring without touching the IGP Special Investigation Unit, SIU, Force headquarters Abuja, that was established by Egbetokun, means nothing tangible has been done to lay off bad eggs in the police force.

“That SIU headed by ACP Moses Jolugbo, and his team, Shlamute Ilodigwe and Abiodun Fassasi, is the most corrupt, human rights abuse police unit in Nigeria.

Moses collaborates with DPO Asokoro, Mike Eguaboi in human rights abuses. The expectation is that this Tsunami by you, new IGP will not spare those bad eggs in the police force who abuse human rights and believe that they are above the law.

“I commend IGP Disu for this shake up, restructuring and the likes of ACP Moses Jolugbo, that heads the Special Investigation unit Abuja, should be removed and investigated by a panel over countless number of human rights abuses that include prolonged detention.

“That SIU set up by the immediate past IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, is the most corrupt police establishment in the country.

It is a place where suspects are kept for three months, six months and above without charging them to court just for financial benefit from them and Moses and his men will tell you the IGP is aware of their human rights abuses.

They change minor cases to murder just to deny suspects bail.

“Let the new IGP set up a panel to investigate SIU and police stations where they keep suspects that include, Asokoro Police station, Abattoir, Wuse, Secretariat, and others.

The panel should look at the date of arrest of suspects, date of release, offence and why suspects are not arraigned in court.

“Do they have a right to keep a suspect beyond the constitutional time of 48 hours unless for murder cases.

Most of the suspects have minor cases but the complainant will use money to ask the police at SIU to detain a suspect beyond what the law says.

The activist urged Disu to look into all these in order to keep a clean slate in his tenure.

For a better society

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