Vanishing Lands: How Bayelsa is in a frontline battle with climate change

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state, a region defined by creeks, rivers, and coastal islands, stands on the frontlines of climate change here, it is not a distant scientific concept but a daily reality felt by fisherfolk and farmers, by women trading along flooded streets, and by entire communities watching their shorelines disappear into the Atlantic Ocean.

An oil-rich state yet environmentally fragile state in the heart of the Niger Delta, Bayelsa lies barely above sea level.

Its landscape is crisscrossed by water forming a mosaic of mangroves, wetlands, swamps, and rivers,while this unique terrain shapes the livelihoods of its people.

It is increasingly becoming vulnerable to the elements and climate changes.

Climate scientists and local observers point to a stark reality of rising sea levels and increasingly intense rainfall, global markers of climate change are pushing water deeper into Bayelsa’s coastlines and creeks.

These changes, compounded by land subsidence and the degradation of protective ecosystems such as mangrove forests, are accelerating environmental decline.

Each year shorelines retreat more, homes are submerged, and farmlands vanish.

In coastal communities like Obogoro and Anibeze, residents watch helplessly as riverbanks collapse and water encroaches further inland, many settlements sit only a few meters above sea level making them especially vulnerable to coastal erosion and storm surges.

In 2021, at least five buildings and other properties in Obogoro town, located in Yenagoa local government area, were swept into the Ikoli River following a landslide triggered by coastal erosion,the incident which occurred late on a sunday night, displaced many residents, forcing families to flee for safety.

However residents have since appealed to both the Bayelsa state and federal governments for urgent intervention.

Ada Gwegwe, a frontline activist in the “Save Obogoro” campaign, warned that the advancing river threatens the entire community.

“The town could soon become history if nothing is done, he said, urging authorities and NGOs to act swiftly.

Similarly, Eunice Nnachi, a journalist with Nigerian pilot, noted that previous promises by authorities remain unfulfilled, leaving residents in constant fear.

During a visit in may 2025, Governor Douye Diri inspected St. John’s primary school in Ogbogoro, which had been destroyed by erosion, he subsequently directed the commissioners for works and infrastructure as well as the environment, to canalise the river in an effort to mitigate further damage.

Community leaders continue to sound the alarm chief Richard Somkume has called on both state and federal governments to act swiftly to prevent the community’s extinction.

The community secretary, Pulu Yogoi, warned that with the peak of the rainy season approaching, the threat of flooding remains severe.

He recalled past incidents where landslides swept away critical infrastructure, including the NYSC lodge, the community primary school, and even a football field, farmlands worth millions of naira have also been destroyed, undermining the economic livelihoods of residents.

Nearby communities have not been spared as St. Paul’s primary School in Famgbe, which could have served displaced pupils, has also been lost to erosion, forcing children to travel long distances to access basic education.

As of 2026, residents continue to call on the government to reinforce and protect the community’s shoreline.

The Broader Impacts: Beyond Floodwaters

Climate change in Bayelsa extends far beyond visible flooding.

“As the rainy season approaches we expect water said one riverine trader who has seen her store flood repeatedly over the years,but now it comes stronger, faster and stays longer.”

Flooding has become cyclical, inundating homes, contaminating wells, and forcing residents to wade through knee deep water just to move around.

The scale of the crisis was evident during the 2022 floods, which displaced more than a million people and left hundreds of communities submerged,what was once predictable seasonal rainfall has become more intense and erratic.

Odi community in Kolokuma Opukuma local government of Bayelse state is facing a severe ongoing environmental crisis where intense riverbank erosion and landslides are washing away homes, farmlands, and infrastructure, displacing residents.

The community has compared the destructive landslides to an earthquake, with urgent appeal to federal and state governments to urgently intervene.

Many residents have lost their livelihood and homes, including a 94-year-old woman left homeless in a recent incident,the erosion is a continuous threat, causing daily, creeping loss of land.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been called upon to address the crisis, which is seen as a significant challenge to the community’s survival.

In local markets and fishing settlements, the impact is deeply personal.

Ebi Erefa, a trader, described how floods have destroyed crops, reduced fish catches, and submerged trading areas.

A recent field study on riverine women traders highlights the difficult choices many now face whether to rebuild, relocate, or abandon their livelihoods entirely.

According to her health consequences are equally severe flooding often leads to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and malaria, as clean water sources become contaminated and sanitation systems collapse.

Environmental experts also warn that rising water levels are altering fish populations reducing catches, and increasing competition among fishing communities, in some cases, this has begun to fuel local conflicts over dwindling resources.

Despite the challenges communities are not remaining silent through town hall meetings organised with civil society groups, residents are demanding improved waste management systems, agricultural support, access to credit, and meaningful involvement in environmental decision-making.

For a better society

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