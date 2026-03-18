Stewardship Lifestyle: A Foundation for Sustaining Kingdom Wealth

Abuja, Nigeria – Bishop Okwudili Eze, renowned spiritual leader, has emphasized the importance of embracing a stewardship lifestyle as a foundation for sustaining Kingdom wealth. According to Bishop Eze, in God’s economy, individuals are not owners, but managers of resources.

“Everything you have, from your breath to your bank account, belongs to Him,” says Bishop Eze. “Psalm 24:1 declares, ‘The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof, the world, and they that dwell therein.'” This biblical truth underscores the importance of recognizing God’s sovereignty over all aspects of life.

Bishop Eze explains that true stewards understand that wealth is a sacred responsibility, not a personal possession. “God entrusts resources to His people not for selfish accumulation, but for divine assignment,” he says. This mindset shift from ownership to stewardship can revolutionize how individuals approach their finances, time, and talents.

The Parable of the Talents (Matthew 25:14-30) illustrates this principle, where a master gave each servant a portion of wealth to manage according to their ability. Those who multiplied their talents were rewarded, while the one who hid his faced judgment. “This parable highlights the importance of using our resources wisely and diligently,” says Bishop Eze.

“God expects His stewards to handle wealth with wisdom, diligence, and accountability,” says Bishop Eze. “This mindset transforms how we earn, save, spend, and give, aligning our financial lives with God’s purposes.” By adopting a stewardship lifestyle, individuals can:

– Develop a deeper understanding of God’s sovereignty over resources

– Recognize their role as managers, not owners

– Use their resources for divine assignments

– Experience financial freedom and blessing

By embracing a stewardship lifestyle, individuals can sustain Kingdom wealth and fulfill their divine assignments.

Note: Bishop Okwudili Eze is a renowned spiritual leader and author, dedicated to empowering individuals to live a life of purpose and stewardship.

For more information about Bishop Okwudili Eze and the book Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth, contact-

Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja

Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com

Phone number:

+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Dynamics Of Kingdom Wealth By Prophet Okwudili Eze, Bishop of Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja.

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