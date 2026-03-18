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Sanwo-Olu calls for unity in Nigeria’s democratic journey

by Peter Anayo0116

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Muslim faithful to pray for unity of Nigerians as a value to enhance the country’s democratic journey.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Monday during 2026 Lailatul Qadr/ Ramadan Lecture (1447 AH) at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The programme was with the theme, ‘God-conscious Living Beyond Ramadan: A Possibility or an Illusion.’

The State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat were in attendance.

Represented by the State Head of Service, Mr Olabode Agoro, Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslims to continue to pray “for the progress of Nigeria in our democratic journey.”

He prayed for unity among various ethnic groups and religious sects, saying this would be the common goal.

Sanwo-Olu noted, “Remember the values that unify us together as one nation.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Layode urged the participants not go back to wrongdoings already abandoned during fasting.

The Commissioner stated the lessons learnt during Ramadan should serve as guiding principles.

In his lecture, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Lawal (Ikhwanu Muslimoon, Lagos) acknowledged that reward for the fasting Muslims during Ramadan, saying it is automatic but added that the challenge would be the sustainability of that reward after Ramadan.

The cleric quoted the holy Prophet Muhammad, “Everyone who fasts in Ramadan with sincere devotion, all his past sins would be forgiven.*

He further stated that “The prequisite for fasting is love of faith, The philosophy behind fasting is for consciousness of Allah, so whatever a Muslim does without fear of Allah amounts to nothing.”

He highlighted some of the lessons of Ramadan, which according to him it was a training school programme for the consciousness of Allah.

 

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