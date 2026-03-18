“RUNNIN”: Momentum, Movement & Global Direction of New Skool Ogene

If “AVE” reflects gratitude, “RUNNIN” represents momentum.

As one of the two lead tracks from Pages, “RUNNIN” shifts the sonic energy of New Skool Ogene into a more expansive space. Built on an electronic, house-influenced foundation, the record introduces a forward-driving rhythm that feels both urgent and intentional.

But “RUNNIN” is not simply about speed.

It is about pursuit.

The repetition in the hook reinforces motion symbolic of discipline, ambition, and endurance. Rather than presenting success as an overnight event, the record suggests consistency. Movement without pause. Growth without distraction.

Sonically, the track marks a subtle evolution. While the foundation of New Skool Ogene remains rooted in cultural rhythm, “RUNNIN” integrates a more global production language. The electronic textures and driving tempo position the sound beyond regional boundaries.

This is not a departure from tradition.

It is expansion.

The visual direction surrounding “RUNNIN” further emphasizes this theme. Movement through space. Structured fashion. Urban energy. Collective stride. The imagery reinforces the idea that progress is both individual and communal.

Within the architecture of Pages, “RUNNIN” serves as the bridge between foundation and future. It signals that New Skool Ogene is not confined to heritage alone it is prepared for global dialogue.

In an industry where speed often replaces substance, “RUNNIN” reframes motion as discipline. Not chasing noise, but building momentum.

For Dan RicHeE, the message is clear:

Keep moving.

Keep refining.

Keep building.

With “RUNNIN,” New Skool Ogene steps into a wider arena not to compete for trend space, but to establish presence.

For a better society

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