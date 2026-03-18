Regulators, Stakeholders Commend Rite Foods for Safe Manufacturing, Strengthening Consumer Confidence

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have commended Rite Foods Limited for its commitment to safe, high-quality manufacturing and its consumer-centric approach that continues to strengthen consumer confidence in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector.

The commendation came during a stakeholder forum commemorating World Consumer Rights Day, themed “Safe Product, Confident Consumers,” organised by the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) and hosted by Rite Foods Limited at the company’s state-of-the-art factory in Ososa, Ogun State on Friday.

The forum brought together key stakeholders including regulators, consumer advocates, and journalists to discuss the importance of product safety, responsible manufacturing, and consumer awareness in building a more accountable marketplace.

World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15, provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of protecting consumers and strengthening trust in products and services.

In his welcome address, Mr. Femi Ajileye, General Manager, Operations at Rite Foods Limited, welcomed members of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria and introduced them to the company’s goal of delivering world-class food and beverage products produced with global best practices.

“At Rite Foods, our philosophy is simply to consistently deliver safe, high-quality products that consumers can trust. Our investment in advanced technology, automated processes, and rigorous quality assurance reflects our dedicated commitment to excellence and consumer satisfaction.”

He added that the company remains committed to transparency and stakeholder engagement as part of its broader responsibility to consumers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Olubunmi Dorcas Otti, Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zone of the FCCPC, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Tunji Bello, said Rite Foods had demonstrated a strong commitment to consumer protection through transparent operations and adherence to high production standards.

She noted that opening its manufacturing facility to regulators, journalists and stakeholders further reflects the company’s confidence in its processes.

“Rite Foods has taken a commendable step in reinforcing consumer confidence through quality products and transparent operations. Protecting consumers is a shared responsibility, and engagements like this strengthen collaboration between regulators, industry players, and the media,” she said.

She also highlighted the important role of the media in bridging the gap between producers, regulators, and the public through accurate reporting and public education on consumer rights.

Also speaking, Dr. Tinuola Akinnubi, Deputy Director, Food Regulatory Directorate and Focal Point for Alcohol at NAFDAC, representing the Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasised that consumer rights remain a critical pillar of regulatory governance.

According to her, these rights include the right to safety, information, choice, redress, and to be heard. “A protected consumer is a confident consumer. And confident consumers strengthen markets, which ultimately contribute to building strong nations,” she said.

Akinnubi added that strengthening Nigeria’s consumer protection ecosystem requires enhanced surveillance, improved post-market monitoring, greater stakeholder engagement, the use of technology for traceability, and sustained consumer awareness initiatives.

Giving the keynote address. Hon. Sola Salako, President and Founder of the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON), praised Rite Foods for hosting the forum and highlighted the role of technology in strengthening consumer protection.

She spoke on ‘’Using AI to Improve Consumer Confidence” where she introduced the CAFON Consumer Companion (3C) App, designed to help Nigerian consumers better understand and enforce their rights by providing guidance on dispute resolution, complaint drafting, and identifying possible legal violations.

Salako also noted that the media can leverage the platform to verify consumer claims, investigate unfair practices, and promote accountability. She commended Rite Foods for opening its operations to stakeholders, noting that a company willing to bring regulators, journalists, and consumer advocates into its factory demonstrates strong confidence in its processes and the quality of its products.

Speaking on behalf of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria, Dan Obi Chairman of the Association commended Rite Foods for opening its production facility to journalists and regulators, describing the move as a demonstration of accountability and confidence in its manufacturing standards.

“The level of professionalism, hygiene, and automation observed during the factory tour reinforces confidence in the quality of products coming from Rite Foods. This kind of openness strengthens public trust and promotes responsible industry practices,” he stated.

Rite Foods’ portfolio includes 13 variants of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bigi Premium Table Water, the award-winning Sosa Fruit Drink, Fearless Energy Drink, and Bigi Flex, Rite, and Bigi Beef Sausages.

The company recently received the Outstanding FMCG Corporate Brand of the Year at the Edge Awards, alongside multiple honours at the Sustainability, Innovation and Social Impact (SISA) Awards and the SERAS Awards.