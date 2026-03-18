Nwobodo absolves wife of blame in Ogbuanu’s ‘illegal property’ demolition in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Senator Jim Nwobodo Elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra state has distanced his wife, Pat, from involvement in an alleged demolition of an illegal property that was under construction by one Pastor Basil Ogbuanu in Nwobodo’s private Estate in Enugu.

Ogbuanu had told newsmen that Mrs Nwobodo was responsible for the demolition of an unapproved construction inside Patson Estate at Independence layout in Enugu, last week.

But Senator Nwobodo in a detailed statement on Monday, condemned what he said was the criminal activities and illegal behavior of Basil Ogbuanu, “a self-proclaimed pastor” who he accused of endangering other property owners in the estate he unlawfully took control of.

Nwobodo narrated how he once owned a parcel of land in Enugu under the company name of Linkana Hotels, and how he had intended to develop a hotel on the land when he acquired it in 1976.

However, after becoming the governor of the old Anambra State, he chose to focus solely on governance, leaving his business ventures behind.

During his absence, those entrusted with managing his assets allegedly sold off large portions of the land, leaving him with only a fraction of what was initially obtained.

After retiring to his hometown of Awkunanwu in Enugu, Nwobodo said he attempted to recover the remaining portion of the land, which included the Linkana Hotel property.

His efforts were met with resistance from Basil Ogbuanu and his cousin, Barrister Amaka Igwe, who were accused of attempting to fraudulently carve out part of the land for themselves.

Nwobodo said that despite his refusal to grant control of the estate to Igwe, she eventually purchased a plot of land and attempted to evade a refund when the purchase was invalidated.

The situation escalated when Ogbuanu, under the guise of being a pastor, allegedly pressured Nwobodo to grant him additional plots of land, even after being informed that the land titles were in the process of being updated due to changes in government land use laws.

Despite the challenges and Ogbuanu’s persistence in his dealings, Nwobodo maintained his commitment to following the legal processes for certification of the land.

He said that he also offered a refund to Ogbuanu, stating that if Ogbuanu found the waiting period unacceptable, he could receive a full refund.

However, instead of accepting the refund, Ogbuanu continued his illegal activities, including attempting to build unauthorized structures in the estate.

The matter took a violent turn on January 16, 2026, when Nwobodo’s wife and a team of professionals, including a landscape architect and a police officer, visited the estate.

“Upon arrival, they discovered that the estate gate was locked, and the usual security personnel were absent.

They were later confronted by a group of men, who forcibly detained them inside the estate and prevented them from leaving.

“My wife and the group were subjected to a tense situation, with a police officer being physically assaulted by men working under Ogbuanu’s direction.

The officer’s uniform was torn, and they were threatened with further harm. At this point, my wife called for immediate assistance, and the police responded by surrounding the estate, rescuing the detained individuals and arresting some of the criminals involved,” Nwobodo narrated.

He said that Basil Ogbuanu, who had reportedly instructed his gang to detain the visitors, attempted to flee Enugu by boarding a flight to Lagos.

However, he was apprehended by the police at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, after being tracked down with assistance from one of the officers he had assaulted.

Ogbuanu was arrested and taken to the Independence Layout Police Station, where he was formally charged with kidnapping, illegal construction, and other criminal offenses.

“The police investigation revealed that Ogbuanu had not only been involved in the illegal construction of buildings in the estate but had also been harboring criminals and disregarding government orders to cease all unauthorized activities.

His actions had caused widespread fear among other landowners in the estate, some of whom had expressed their concerns about cohabiting with a man of such criminal character.”

In his statement, Senator Nwobodo vehemently rejected any claims that his wife had any involvement in Ogbuanu’s criminal activities.

He condemned the false accusations and stressed that his wife had, in fact, been an advocate for fairness and justice throughout the ordeal, even offering assistance to Ogbuanu in good faith before his criminal behavior was exposed.

“I’m at a loss as to why Basil Ogbuanu would implicate my wife in this entire ordeal.

She has been nothing but kind and supportive to him, yet he repaid her kindness by endangering her life and falsely accusing her of wrongdoing.

My wife should be spared from any blame in this unfortunate series of events,” Nwobodo stated.

Following Ogbuanu’s arrest, he was arraigned in court and granted bail. He remains on trial for a variety of criminal offenses, including kidnapping and illegal land dealings.

The police were said to have documented the full extent of his actions.

Senator Nwobodo described Ogbuanu’s actions as “lawless” and “criminal,” likening his behavior to that of a con artist rather than a respectable member of the clergy.

He also expressed concern for the safety of others in the estate, stating that Ogbuanu’s actions put the entire community at risk.

“I am deeply troubled by the motives behind Ogbuanu’s actions. His complete disregard for the law and his manipulation of innocent people for personal gain is unacceptable.

His actions have caused irreparable damage, and I will continue to ensure that justice is served,” Nwobodo said.

He urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate Ogbuanu’s actions and hold him responsible for criminal activities, stressing that he would not tolerate any form of misconduct or lawlessness and would continue to work to protect the rights of legitimate landowners and residents in the area.

For a better society

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