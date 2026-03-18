Jubilations in Abia as Gov Otti produces manual for implementation of Senior Citizens Law

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Government has produced a draft of the policy manual for the implementation of Senior Citizens Law signed into law in 2025.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this at Government House Umuahia while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

According to him, the policy draft has been produced by the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection to complement the implementation of the Senior Citizens Law No. 4 of 2025.

“This policy document provides a detailed breakdown of the provisions of that law and the modalities for the execution of the law.

“This clarification has become necessary given the various misleading interpretations of the Senior Citizens’ Law by members of the public.

“While we appreciate the interest that members of the public have shown in the activities of this document, we believe that a few people are not in tune with what that law is all about.

That is the reason this policy manual is being put together,” Prince Kanu explained.

He further stated that the Senior Citizens’ Law was enacted to provide a pathway for the participation, security, independence and comprehensive care, self-fulfillment and dignity of the senior citizens, as it covers the health, mental and psychological needs of the senior citizens.

“This law is not about cash payments or cash outs to our elderly persons. So what the law has been able to do is, in a very formal way, put together these activities.

“The activities include, among others, the celebration of Older Persons International Day, provision of housing support for the aged and the indigent and displaced, health support for vulnerable older persons, financial assistance and social insurance for old people.

Finally, food and nutritional assistance to address specific needs of elderly people.

“The Abia State Government is fully committed to the effective and efficient implementation of the Senior Citizens’ Law and corresponding policy initiatives that will guarantee social protection for all elderly persons who are vulnerable in Abia State,” Prince Kanu assured.

The Commissioner noted that even before the formal enactment of the Senior Citizens’ Law, the Office of the First Lady and the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, that of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women Affairs and other MDAs have been collaborating to carry out a number of activities aimed at caring for the senior citizens.

Responding to questions, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Ngozi Felix said that the Governor had approved a 9 – man committee to come up with the policy draft, and expressed the hope that the document would be ready by April.

She added that, the present location of the offce of the Senior Citizens would be changed to a permanent one while government would constitute a board for the implementation of the Senior Citizens’ Law.

“So by the month of April, we expect that document to be ready for the public to have a look at.

“The Senior Citizens’ office is currently in a temporary location.

But there are plans to give them a more permanent space, given that this law has been signed.

“The board also needs to be constituted and we need to properly establish that office,” Mrs Felix stated.

For a better society

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