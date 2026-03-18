IGP Disu presents N2.43bn cheques to 1075 families , next-of kin of deceased Police officers

*Pledges continuous improvement in welfare of Police personnel

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu in furtherance of his commitment to improve on the welfare of retired, serving and deceased personnel of the Nigeria Police Force NPF has distributed cheques worth N2,435,421,584. 11 to families and next- of-kin of deceased officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

Speaking in a remark during the event at the IGP Conference Hall Force Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja, the IGP said the disbursement is an integral part of the Nigeria Police Welfare Scheme and IGP Family Welfare Scheme

He said that the disbursement is his first cheque presentation from the Nigeria Police Insurance Scheme and that it covers 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023,2024, 2025 and 2026 policy years.

The Police boss further stated that the welfare of serving and deceased officers of the Nigeria Police will remain the central pillar of his administration of the lead internal security agency in Nigeria.

He said that the presentation of these cheques to the families of deceased Police officers is a reminder that the services of these fallen heroes are not forgotten.

He also pledged continuous improvement in the welfare of retired, serving and Next-of Kin of deceased Police officers.

He said: “We ‘ll always ensure that the benefits of serving and deceased personnel of the Nigeria Police are delivered timely to them and their families”.

Meanwhile the Force Insurance Officer ACP Lydia Ameh said that the IGP has shown clear commitment to the welfare of retired, serving and deceased Police personnel.

She said that the disbursement is for 1075 next-of-kin of the deceased officers and urged the benefitiaries to use the funds judiciously.

She also said that the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu had earlier directed that any insurance company that is found to be delaying the payment of insurance claims will be blacklisted.

She also hinted that the payments are recoveries made from insurance companies owing the Nigeria Police Force

Some senior Police officers and many other dignitaries that witnessed the cheque presentation ceremony include the newly promoted and decorated Deputy Inspectors-General of Police DIGs and an Assistant Inspector-General of Police AIG and other senior Police officers.

For a better society

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