I will work with Soludo because of his sterling achievements – Reps aspirant, Igboebisi

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An aspirant to Idemili North/South Federal constituency, Anambra state, Kene Igboebisi, disclosed on Wednesday that he would work in partnership with Governor Chukwuma Soludo if elected following his sterling achievements in the state.

Making this disclosure while congratulating the governor for embarking on second missionary journey (2nd tenure), the Green Chamber hopeful said, “I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, on the occasion of his being sworn -in as the Executive Governor of Anambra State for a second term!

“Your first four years in office have been marked by bold reforms and visionary leadership aimed at repositioning Anambra State for sustainable growth and development.

Your administration’s focus on infrastructural renewal, urban regeneration, security improvements, educational advancement, digital transformation, and economic reforms has laid a strong foundation for a livable and prosperous homeland as you promised.

“Particularly commendable are your efforts in restoring order and safety across communities, rebuilding critical road networks, strengthening institutions, and promoting the vision of a smart and economically vibrant Anambra.

Your commitment to transform the state into a hub for innovation, commerce, and human capital development continues to inspire confidence among Ndi Anambra both at home and in the diaspora.

“As you begin this new four-year mandate, I am optimistic that your administration will consolidate on the gains already made and further expand policies that promote inclusive development, youth empowerment, technological innovation, improved infrastructure, and a stronger local economy.

These initiatives will undoubtedly move Anambra State closer to achieving its long-term vision of prosperity and good governance.

“For the people of Idemili North and South, this new phase presents an opportunity to unlock even greater development through strategic investments in infrastructure, education, commerce, and technology-driven initiatives that will empower our people and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

“I look forward to opportunities for meaningful collaboration with your administration in advancing initiatives that will further move our communities forward and contribute to the continued progress of Anambra State,” he stated.

For a better society

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