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Gunmen kidnap 4 cocoa farmers in Ibadan

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Gunmen kidnap 4 cocoa farmers in Ibadan

by Peter Anayo092

Gunmen numbering six on Wednesday kidnapped four Cocoa farmers at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some of the kidnapped victims were at the institute for a familiarisation visit.

A cocoa farmer who managed to flee the scene recounted that the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and intercepted their vehicle on their way to the Nursing Section at the institute.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka confirmed the incident in a text message sent to NAN on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Olayinka said one of the four kidnapped victims had been successfully rescued, and his vehicle recovered.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Femi Haruna, had directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside other tactical teams, to reinforce the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Idi-Ayunre.

The PPRO said that operatives have embarked on an intensive bush combing operation, adding that the rescued victim was currently in safe custody and undergoing debriefing.

“Efforts are on to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

 

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