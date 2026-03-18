FG declares Thursday March 19, Friday 20 public holidays to mark Eid- el-Fire

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival celebrating the end of Ramadan.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In the statement, the Minister congratulated Muslim faithfuls on completing the holy month of fasting and urged Nigerians to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice.

He called on citizens to pray for the nation’s peace, unity, and prosperity during the festive period and to celebrate responsibly, extending kindness to the less privileged.

The Minister reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Eid-ul-Fitr is widely celebrated in Nigeria with communal prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.

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