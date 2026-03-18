Empathy: The Heart of Leadership for Emotional Intelligence

Abuja, Nigeria – In today’s fast-paced and diverse workplaces, empathy has become an essential trait for effective leadership, says Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, renowned spiritual leader and expert in emotional intelligence.

“Empathy is no longer optional; it is essential,” says Pst Dr. Eze. “It’s the emotional muscle that allows leaders to connect with others, understand their perspectives, and respond with compassion and presence.”

According to Pst Dr. Eze, empathy is not just about understanding others, but also about self-awareness and self-care. “Emotionally intelligent leaders practice self-empathy, treating themselves with kindness and compassion, just as they would others.”

But what is empathy, really? Pst Dr. Eze clarifies that it’s not just about being nice or feeling sorry for someone, but about emotionally connecting with others without judgment.

There are three primary forms of empathy:

– Cognitive Empathy: Understanding what someone is thinking or feeling

– Emotional Empathy: Feeling what another person feels

– Compassionate Empathy: Sensing distress and taking action to support

“Empathy fuels relationships, strengthens teams, and transforms conflict,” says Pst Dr. Eze. “It’s the antidote to shame, the bridge to trust, and the fuel for connection.”

As leaders navigate today’s complex work environments, Pst Dr. Eze emphasizes that empathy is key to building trust, loyalty, and growth. “It’s the difference between a manager who gives orders and a leader who inspires.”

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –

Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja

Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com

Phone number:

+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

Note: Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze is a renowned spiritual leader and expert in emotional intelligence. Her work focuses on empowering leaders to cultivate empathy and emotional intelligence in their personal and professional lives.

For a better society

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