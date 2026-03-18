Emefiele Trial: EFCC witness says former CBN boss is not signatory to firms’ accounts in alleged CBN contract fraud

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday told the Federal Capital Territory High Court that former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was not a signatory to the accounts of two companies allegedly used to secure contracts from the apex bank.

The investigator, David Jaiyeoba, appeared as the 12th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial before Justice Hamza Muazu.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, Matthew Burkaa, the witness stated that Emefiele had no direct link to the accounts of April 1616 Nigeria Limited.

Jaiyeoba told the court that his evidence did not mention the company and that the former CBN governor was neither a signatory to its account nor clearly identified as a director or shareholder.

He gave similar testimony regarding Architekon Nigeria Limited, saying Emefiele was not a signatory, director, or shareholder of the firm.

The EFCC is prosecuting Emefiele on an amended charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery, obtaining by false pretence, procurement fraud, and conspiracy.

The commission alleged that he conferred undue advantages on April 1616 Nigeria Limited and Architekon Nigeria Limited in the award of contracts by the CBN.

According to the prosecution, April 1616 Nigeria Limited is linked to Sa’adatu Ramalan-Yaro, described as an associate of the former apex bank chief and a staff member of the CBN.

Earlier in the trial, a former Head of Procurement at the bank, Salawu Gana, testified that confidential information about contract bids was allegedly leaked to Ramalan-Yaro and the company.

Gana had told the court that the irregularities occurred between 2018 and 2020 during Emefiele’s tenure.

Ramalan-Yaro was initially charged alongside Emefiele but was later discharged after the EFCC amended its charges in 2024, which also reduced the number of counts against the former CBN governor.

During Monday’s proceedings, Jaiyeoba admitted that he did not personally interview Emefiele, explaining that the investigative team was split between Abuja and Lagos, with other members handling the interaction due to proximity.

He further disclosed that the commission’s findings were largely based on documentary evidence and statements obtained from suspects arrested in connection with the case.

The witness also acknowledged gaps in his direct investigation. He told the court he did not visit Emefiele’s residence, the renovation site allegedly linked to Architekon Nigeria Limited, or any of the project locations tied to the contracts.

Instead, he said the EFCC relied on statements from the company’s director regarding the projects.

On procurement procedures within the CBN, Jaiyeoba confirmed awareness of a committee responsible for vetting bids but said he could not recall its name or confirm whether Emefiele was a member of the Major Contract Tender Committee.

“I am not a staff member, so I would not know,” he said when asked who was responsible for verifying contractors’ qualifications.

The defence also confronted the witness with a Court of Appeal judgment that set aside an earlier forfeiture order on properties allegedly linked to Emefiele.

Jaiyeoba said he was seeing the judgment for the first time but acknowledged that the EFCC was bound by the appellate court’s decision.

The properties include high-value assets in Lagos and Delta State, such as duplexes in Lekki and Ikoyi, an industrial complex under construction in Agbor, and multiple residential apartments.

Jaiyeoba also confirmed that although a lawyer allegedly linked to Emefiele was arrested with over $2 million in cash, the former CBN governor did not claim ownership of the money.

The defence further questioned the timeline of the investigation, noting that charges were filed on August 14, 2023, before extrajudicial statements were obtained from Emefiele between October 26 and November 2, 2023.

The witness said he was not aware of the specific dates.

He also admitted that Emefiele was not confronted with the statement of another suspect, identified as Nwike, during the investigation.

Earlier, the witness had explained that the probe was initiated following a report submitted to the EFCC by an inter-agency task force led by the State Security Service.

Following a request by the defence to produce the report in court, the prosecution counsel, A. O. Mohammed, raised no objection.

Justice Muazu subsequently adjourned the matter until Tuesday for continuation of the hearing.

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