27.6 C
Lagos
March 18, 2026
Trending now

Deputy speaker, Doris El Doueithy, courtesy visit to Kampala Convention dedication in…

Sanwo-Olu calls for unity in Nigeria’s democratic journey

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 18, 2026

Borno suicide attacks: No religion endorses killing of innocent lives – Shettima

Dangote Refinery, Fertilizer donate N241m worth of school materials to 3,704 students…

FG declares Thursday March 19, Friday 20 public holidays to mark Eid-…

Regulators, Stakeholders Commend Rite Foods for Safe Manufacturing, Strengthening Consumer Confidence

Benin traditional council declares Peller wanted for unauthorized access into Oba’s palace

Jubilations in Abia as Gov Otti produces manual for implementation of Senior…

DLM SPV PLC Lists ₦9.00bn AAA-Rated Medium-Term Notes on FMDQ Exchange, Sets…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy speaker, Doris El Doueithy, courtesy visit to Kampala Convention dedication in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0108

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right), with Doris El Doueithy, who led the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) courtesy visit to the Kampala Convention dedication in Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp Facebook X

Related posts

Ohanaeze lauds Emeka Obegolu , NBA President Afam Osigwe over ₦1bn transparency feat

Peter Anayo

House of rep Committee on Renewable Energy, Public Hearing to investigate critical issues in Renewable Energy Sector held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Handover note from out going clerk of Nat’l Assembly Mr Sani magaji Tambuwal held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişJojobet Casino Sitesicasibomjojobetmarsbahismarsbahis güncel girişjojobet giriş adresi