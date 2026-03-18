Deputy speaker, Doris El Doueithy, courtesy visit to Kampala Convention dedication in Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right), with Doris El Doueithy, who led the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) courtesy visit to the Kampala Convention dedication in Abuja.

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