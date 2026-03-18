Clerics applaud AbdulRazaq’s developmental strides in Kwara

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The developmental strides of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday received accolades, with two renowned religious leaders praising the infrastructural development of the administration.

The two Islamic scholars, Sheikh Uthman Oladimeji Sanu Shehu, and Sheikh Buhari Musa, who spoke at the grand finale of 2026 AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Ramadan Lecture Series held at Surulere, in Ilorin, commended the Governor for his transformative leadership.

The lecture series was organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmegoro.

The programme was attended by lawmakers, cabinet members, political office holders, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress at all levels, stakeholders, elders, youth and women leaders, and members of the Muslim Ummah in general.

Sheikh Buhari Musa described the Governor as a generous and God fearing man who governs the state with the fear of God.

“The administration has achieved tremendously in the area of infrastructural development across the nooks and crannies of the state.

We are proud of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s achievements.

He should continue to touch the lives of people positively,” he said.

While urging the Governor to remain focused and avoid listening to disruptive criticism, Sheikh Buhari said no government could completely satisfy the needs of everyone, but Governor had done his best, adding that history would remember him for good.

Sheikh Sanu Sheu, for his part, corroborated Sheikh Buhari Musa, saying that no government could score 100 percent, but the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had transformed the state for the better.

“No government can do everything thing or score 100 percent in all sectors but the governor has done well,” the cleric said.

Sheikh Sanu Sheu, who is the Grand Mufassir of Ilorin Emirate, urged the Governor to intensify more efforts in ensuring even distribution of dividends of democracy.

The cleric warned Kwarans against the politics of bitterness and urged politicians to place priority on development of their communities rather than do-or-die politics.

For a better society

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