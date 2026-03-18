Class of ’91 to the rescue : How one alumni year group is resurrecting Auchi College

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

It is a story of devotion, vision, and an unwavering commitment to a shared past.

The Association of Great Achievers, the alumni group representing the Class of ’91 from Auchi College, is on the cusp of completing an extraordinary transformation of their alma mater, turning a place once described as being “in shambles” into a modern educational beacon.

Spearheaded by their forward-thinking leader and business mogul, Mr. Peter Omoh Dunia, the group has funded and overseen a multi-million naira facelift that is now over 90 per cent complete.

The projects, sprawling across the senior school campus, are a comprehensive blend of new construction and extensive renovation, designed to radically elevate both educational standards and staff welfare.

The once-dilapidated school now boasts an impressive array of new facilities. These include a cutting-edge ICT and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, equipped with 320 computers to double as a digital library, and a fully fitted Science Laboratory block for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

On the sporting front, a fully equipped sports complex and a standard synthetic football field have been established.

The campus infrastructure has been overhauled with functional drainage systems, newly constructed internal roads, and robust perimeter fencing to ensure student safety.

Further enhancements include a modern gatehouse and security post, a solar-powered borehole with a 10,000-litre capacity and water reticulation across the school, and a 20KVA lithium hybrid solar system to guarantee a stable power supply.

Security and visibility have been boosted with the installation of six double-lens, solar-powered CCTV cameras and 40 solar street lights.

The project has also breathed new life into the school’s core and qauxiliary buildings.

A spacious 1,000-capacity event centre has been completed and renovated, alongside a modern administrative building, a multipurpose hall, and three refurbished classrooms now fitted with new furniture, fans, and modern teaching aids.

A Home Economics laboratory has been added, and the old Vice Principal’s residence has been cleverly converted into a cafeteria, sickbay, and corps members’ lodge.

Leading journalists, including DAILY CHAMPION’, on a guided tour of the transformed premises on Tuesday, the Principal of the Senior School, Mrs. Adam Obetaru-Jato, struggled to contain her excitement, describing the change as unprecedented in the college’s history.

“It is a marvellous thing that is going on here right now,” she said. “When I came here in 2024, the school was in shambles.

There was no building standing, there was no roof, so when it rained we had nowhere to go.

The forest was all over, and I was scared, even as the principal.”

She added, “So this project, coming in now at this time, transforming the place into this glorious institution… our hopes are high, we are excited, and we are looking forward to the commissioning.

With all my heart, I say a very big thank you on behalf of myself, the staff, and the entire students of Auchi College. We are deeply grateful.”

Mr. Kenneth Asekhome, the project engineer, recounted the moment that sparked the revival.

He recalled a private visit Mr. Dunia made to the school in 2024 after many years away.

“I still remember the first day we visited the place,” Mr. Asekhome explained.

“We came to inspect a different project nearby, and we decided to see what was going on here. It was a disaster.

There was nothing. Even where they were staying, you could see it was dilapidated, and there was water everywhere, especially during the rainy season.

There wasn’t one building here that you could honestly call a school.”

It was this sight that moved Mr. Dunia to action. “It was because of his passion and his sympathy for the school he attended that he organised his schoolmates so they could carry out this major renovation,” Mr. Asekhome continued.

“The next day, we mobilised and commenced work. We have been working day and night to make sure this project is completed.”

Offering a word of counsel, the engineer hopes the legacy will be protected.

“One thing I would advise is that when they finish, they should manage the project for some time so it can stabilise before handing it over. If they just leave it to the government, it will go back to zero again.”

Speaking on behalf of the Association of Great Achievers, Mr. Dairo Samuel, a member of the Board of Trustees, shed light on the strategic thinking behind the project choices.

He noted that the new sports centre was built to international standards, acknowledging Edo State’s reputation as a powerhouse for sports and youth development in the country.

He emphasised that the projects were carefully selected and constructed to meet both national and international specifications.

The vision, he said, is to serve not only the students and staff but also the wider public from within and outside the state who may wish to utilise the top-tier facilities.

For the Class of ’91, this is more than a renovation; it is a lasting gift of legacy and pride.

For a better society

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