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Chief Dr Razaq Akanni Okoya organized Ramadan Lecture in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0114

From left… Chairman, Lagos Island East, Local Council Development Area, Hon. Muibi Folawiyo; Founder/Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Razaq Okoya, his Brother, Dr. Tajudeen Okoya;  Prince Philip Kola Abumere and Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Alabi Macfoy, during the Ramadan Lecture organized by Alhaji Razaq Okoya held at his Residence, Oluwanishola Estate, in Lagos on 15/3/2026.

L-r …Subomi Okoya, Founder/Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Razaq Okoya, Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City Limited, Chief  Dr (Mrs) Folashade Noimat Okoya, Junior sister to Chief Razaq Okoya, Mrs. Wosilat Okoya-Seriki.

Cross Section of the guest at the Ramadan Lecture.

Cross Section of the Guest during the Ramadan Lecture organised by Alhaji Razaq Okoya held at his Residence, Oluwanishola Estate, in Lagos on 15/3/2026 …Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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