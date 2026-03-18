Champion Newspapers 2025 Annual awards held at Eko hotel in Lagos

L-r… Champion Newspaper Man of the Year, Brig. Gen Mohammad Buba Marwa ( RTD)) represented by the Director, Media & Advocacy (NDLEA), Mr. Femi Babafemi, received an award from the President of the Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance, Barrister Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe.

R–L … President Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance, Barrister Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe; present Champion Newspapers insurance Company of the year to Cornerstone insurance plc to GMD Cornerstone insurance Mr. Stephen Alangbo.

L-r …Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Chairman of the occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel, GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Most Outstanding industries of the year, Chief (Dr) Ebuka Onunkwo, received an award from Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke (RTD).

Director, Media & Advocacy (NDLEA), Mr. Femi Babafemi (4th right) and others received the most innovative and outstanding Public Agency of the year (NDLEA).

R-L …GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa: Chairman of the occasion Senator Gbenga Daniel, presenting the award to the MD/CEO. Lectern Insurance Brokers Limited, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, his wife Mrs Remi and others, during the Champion Newspapers Annual Awards in Lagos.

L-r… Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, received the Governor of the year award on Youth Development and Security, represented by Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Mr. Kingsley Femi Fanwo: Kogi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Aridaojo Monday Anyebe, both received the award from GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L – r… Commissioner Lagos state ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon Biodun Ogunleye: Commissioner Physical Planning and Urban development, Lagos state, Hon Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, both received Champion Newspapers Award; Former Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, GMD Editor-in-Chief. Champion newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Professor Ebele Josephine Emengin received Champion Newspapers’ Most Impactful Female Professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics of the Year Award.

The CEO of Lovebite Food and Beverages Limited, Mr. Innocent Okwudili Nwosu, received the Most People-Oriented Indigenous Brand in Nigeria’s Food and Beverage Sector Award from Prince Dr. Feyisayo Soyewo MFR, CEO Prestige Insurance Brokers Ltd.

R-L …The Olori Omooba and Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ago–Iwoye, Prince Dr. Feyisaya Soyewo, present the Grassroot Politician of the year award to Hon (Barr) Jesse Okey-Onuakalusi, Hon Engr Akarachi Etinosa Tosan Amadi, and Mr. John Paul Nwenyi.

L-r …(Champion Newspaper Banker of the year GMD Zenith Bank, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji) represented by. Mr Justin Osogbo received an award from the President of the Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance, Barrister Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe.

R-L … Managing Director, Saint Bunks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Nwabunike Darlington: present award to Champion newspapers Young innovative industrialist of the year to Founder & CEO UCON Group, Mr. Francis Uche Nwachukwu, his wife Mrs Chioma.

R-L… GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, presenting an award to CEO Pinnacle Estate and Properties, Archbishop Dr. Onyekachukwu Nzekwesi, and his wife, Bishop Faith.

L-r… Global Business of the year, MD/CEO Subume industries limited, Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah, received an award from Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r … Ezeudo of Isolo Eze Ikem Agbasi; Chairman /CEO, Royal Investment Company Limited, Chief Royal Ifechuku Asionya and Founder & CEO UCON Group, Mr Francis Uche Nwachukwu.

R-L…Managing Director, Saint Bunks Group, High Chief Dr. Sir. Nwabunike Darlington: Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke (RTD), Most Outstanding industries of the year Chief (Dr) Ebuka Onunkwo, while others watch.

L-r … Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; GMD Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.



R-l …Chairman of the occasion, Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyeka Nwebonyi received the award Visionary Administration of the year while others watch during Champion Newspapers award at EKO hotel on 14/3/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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