Benin traditional council declares Peller wanted for unauthorized access into Oba’s palace

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Benin Traditional Council of the Oba of Benin has declared Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, a social media influencer popularly known as “Peller” wanted for unapproved access to the palace grounds.

According to a release signed and made available to the press yesterday by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to address the public regarding the serious breach of protocol and what he describes as desecration of the Sacred precincts of the Palace on Friday 16th March 2026.

According to the statement, “The Council confirms that an individual, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, a social media influencer popularly known as “Peller,” gained unauthorized access to the palace premises on the said date. Mr. Adelaja and his entourage entered the Palace without the requisite permission from the council and their subsequent conduct caused embarrassment and a breach of the peace within the Palace grounds.

According to the statement, ” The Benin Traditional Council views this incident with the utmost gravity . The Palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation, it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom and sacred protocols.

The statement further added that, “The Council has conducted a preliminary investigation into the circumstance that allowed this unauthorized access. Consequently, stringent disciplinary measures have been taken against Palace staff and chiefs who aided this mischievous act. Specifically, a Chief who was implicated in the incident has been suspended indefinitely from the Palace. A staff member of the Benin traditional Council identified as Mr. Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force and has been charged to court for causing breach of peace and abbeting the unauthorized entry.

The statement further added that a Queen of the Palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident was facing serious disciplinary proceedings an action it says may result in her removal from the palace.

The statement concluded by adding that the Council is therefore using this public medium to demand that Mr Adelaja present himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the council.

” His unapproved visit has caused untold distress to so many people and as such he must tender an unreserved apology to the palace for his unauthorized access and the embarrassment caused. Failure to comply with this directive will leave the palace with no option but to pursue legal action. The appropriate law enforcement agencies have been duly informed of this matter and are standing by to take necessary action against him”.

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