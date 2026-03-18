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252 Lico discusses his musical progress

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252 Lico discusses his musical progress

by Peter Anayo099

Joseph Damian Norman who is profoundly known as 252 Lico did not seem to want to slow down at all, soon after he released “Catch A Case” cracking 100,000 views.

252 Lico dropped his “Who Want It”project, which has amassed millions of streams across all platforms. He followed this with the release of his single, “Huntin,” with Setitoff83, featuring Clatt, which gained massive attention. This is when 252 Lico saw things really change for him, going viral on TikTok and doing a video with popular comedian, I’m Tyrone, which has also crossed 2 million views at the time. Currently 252 Lico is establishing himself as the first rapper from Pamlico, North Carolina, and even the first celebrity from the town.

Most recently, 252 Lico dropped his self-titled project, 252 Lico: The Album, which has singles blowing up, and he has a collaboration with DJ Scream to his name, as well. With so much going on, 252 Lico is the Eastern North Carolina rap star.

After dropping off his latest single “Big Stepper” earlier this year we spoke with North Carolina rapper 252 Lico about his new deal with Empire, how he’s working to help out the youth in North Carolina, working with Da Baby, Project Pat + more!

252 Lico has been steadily putting out music independently for some time now but the rapper has recently announced that he will be partnering up with Empire to distribute some new singles as well as possibly a project coming down the line.

 

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