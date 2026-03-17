Wike inspects major FCT road projects, reiterates resolve to enforce Abuja master plan

…dismissed claims of banditry in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to enforce the city’s master plan and tackle illegal developments.

Barr Wike assured this while speaking to journalists after inspecting multiple projects across the FCT.

During the tour, the minister also visited a site in Guzape where authorities demolished structures built on land designated as a green area.

Wike said the land was originally allocated strictly for passive or active recreational purposes, but developers attempted to convert it into a residential estate in violation of the city’s master plan.

“We will not allow that here. This place was given as a green area, but they wanted to develop it to an estate, which is in violation,” he stated.

He disclosed that the government would withdraw the developer’s approval for the land because it was never intended for residential construction.

The minister also referenced a similar demolition carried out earlier at a site where land allocated to foreign embassies had been illegally occupied. According to him, the illegal structures were demolished and the affected embassies have been formally notified to return and develop their land.

When asked who bears the cost of demolitions, Wike said such actions are part of the normal responsibilities of governance.

“It’s part of governance. There is nothing we can do. Development control has a budget to remove illegal developments,” he said.

Alleged Collusion by Civil Servants.

The minister acknowledged that illegal developments often occur with the involvement of insiders within government departments.

He explained that building approvals typically require proof of ownership, such as a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O), and questioned how structures were approved in cases where no such documentation existed.

“There must be collaboration within various departments,” he said, adding that the administration would not ignore violations even if civil servants were involved.

Wike also criticised individuals who attempt to manipulate the system or lure officials into illegal activities.

“Every city has a master plan showing how areas should look. But here, people don’t want to obey anything,” he said, stressing that the administration would ensure that laws are enforced.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of several ongoing road projects across Abuja, adding that

the inspections were part of the administration’s routine efforts to ensure contractors deliver projects on schedule and maintain high standards.

The minister began the inspection at Karsana, where road construction is ongoing to connect the government’s Renewed Hope Cities development with Kubwa.

According to him, contractors had earlier assured the administration that the project would be completed and inaugurated during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

Wike said he was satisfied with the work carried out so far by Lubrik Construction Company and expressed confidence that the road would be ready for inauguration as promised.

“We always go round to check whether the contractors are keeping to time so that we will not be surprised by anybody,” he said, adding that the progress recorded was encouraging.

The minister also inspected the N16 interchange project linking Jahi and Gwarimpa. He described the project as impressive and said the contractor had pledged to complete and hand it over by the end of May.

“The quality of work is very amazing,” Wike noted, adding that the project reflects the government’s commitment to delivering infrastructure under the Renewed Hope agenda.

Another project visited during the inspection was the road linking Airport Road to Kuje, being executed by Arab Contractors.

Wike revealed that the contractor was already installing the final beam of the last bridge along the route.He said the company had assured the government that the road would also be completed by the end of May.

According to him, the project will significantly benefit residents of the Kuje Area Council and surrounding communities by making it easier for people to live outside the city centre and commute to work in Abuja.

“If that road is completed, one doesn’t need to stay in the city. You can go from Kuje, come to work and return home on time,” he said.

The minister also inspected the road project linking Kuje to Gwagwalada. He recalled that when the current FCT administration assumed office, one of its earliest road projects was the construction of the road from LEA Junction to the Kuje garage.

That phase has already been completed, while the next stage—from the garage to Gwagwalada—is currently under construction by Gilmore Construction Company.

Wike explained that the project spans over 13 kilometres and has been divided into two segments of roughly 6.5 kilometres each. Gilmore has promised to complete and hand over the first segment while work continues on the second.

He praised the quality of work being done by the contractors and expressed confidence that the communities would benefit significantly from the projects.

“When somebody has done something well and given you what you want, obviously we will be very happy,” he said.

Responding to questions about reported banditry attacks in satellite towns, the minister dismissed claims of recurring banditry in the FCT.He acknowledged that crimes such as kidnapping could occur in any city but insisted that Abuja was not experiencing widespread banditry.

Wike cited a recent kidnapping incident in Bwari, noting that all victims were successfully rescued.“There’s nowhere in the world where you will not see some form of crime,” he said.

He praised security agencies for their efforts and urged the public to recognise the numerous crimes they prevent rather than focusing only on isolated incidents.

“We should commend the security agencies. They are taking their work very seriously and they will continue to improve,” he added.

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