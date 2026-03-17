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Tomorrow is Here Movement felicitates Gov. Mbah at 54, urges continuation of visionary leadership

by Peter Anayo083

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Executives and Members of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement have felicitated Gov. Peter Mbah on his 54th birthday and urged him to continue in his visionary leadership of Enugu State.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Enugu by the movement’s President, Chief Tony Okonkwo (‘Ome Na Nwayo’) on behalf of the executives and members of the organisation.

Okonkwo noted that the event provided the movement a meaningful opportunity to celebrate not only the anniversary of the birth of the governor but also his visionary leadership.

According to him, we are also celebrating His Excellency’s dedication, and tireless commitment which he has demonstrated in the service of the people of Enugu State.

“Your administration has continued to inspire hope, confidence, and renewed belief in purposeful governance among the people.

“Your Excellency, since assuming office, your bold and transformative policies have continued to redefine governance and development across the state.

“Your unwavering focus on economic growth, youth empowerment, digital innovation, infrastructural development, and improved security has clearly positioned Enugu State on a progressive path toward sustainable prosperity.

“We particularly commend your visionary commitment to equipping the youths with modern skills in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation,” he said.

The movement boss noted that Mbah’s forward-thinking approach had opened new opportunities for young people.

He said that the governor’s vision had also strengthened the foundation for a more productive and globally competitive Enugu State.

“As a movement deeply committed to progressive leadership and community development, the Tomorrow Is Here Movement remains proud to identify with your administration and its noble objectives.

“Your leadership style continues to inspire a new generation of leaders who believe in hard work, accountability, and service to the people,” he said

Okonkwo prayed that the Almighty would continue to grant the governor wisdom, strength, sound health, and greater grace as he steers the affairs of Enugu State toward greater heights.

“May your years ahead be filled with continued success, fulfillment, and remarkable achievements in service to humanity.

“Once again, Your Excellency, we celebrate you today and always. Happy Birthday and many happy returns,” he added.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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