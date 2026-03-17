Tinubu directs security chiefs to Maiduguri after attack

President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take charge of the security situation following Monday’s attack in Borno.

Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the directive was part of immediate measures to strengthen coordination and intensify ongoing operations against terrorist elements threatening peace and stability in the North-East region.

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.”

The president also directed emergency response agencies to provide adequate medical care and support to victims injured during the attacks.

“I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.”

Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the development as disturbing and painful, while extending condolences to families of victims and solidarity with residents of Borno.

“The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives and sympathise with the injured.”

He said the attacks represented desperate attempts by terrorist groups to instil fear, stressing that such elements were under sustained pressure from Nigerian security forces.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are desperate attempts by criminals trying to spread fear.”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to intensifying military operations to eliminate all forms of insecurity across the country.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.”

The president commended the courage and resilience of troops who repelled coordinated attacks on military positions in the state.

“I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks.”

He described the incidents as desperate acts by terrorist groups, expressing confidence that security forces would decisively neutralise the threats.

“The attacks were desperate acts of evil-minded groups. Our gallant forces will curtail and put them down.”

Tinubu disclosed that additional equipment and operational support had been approved to boost the capacity of security agencies in ongoing operations.

“Just last weekend, I approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities.”

He said the measures were already being implemented, assuring Nigerians of the government’s resolve to restore lasting peace and security nationwide.

The President emphasised that no part of Nigeria would be safe haven for terrorists, vowing to track and eliminate all criminal elements.

“There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them and defeat them.”

Tinubu urged citizens to remain resolute and not succumb to fear, assuring that the country would overcome the current security challenges.

“Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that multiple suspected suicide bombings rocked Maiduguri on Monday night, leaving some dead and dozens injured.

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