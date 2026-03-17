Taraba state govt takes over full payment of salaries, pension, gratuity at the state university

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Government, in its efforts to bring to an end the current strike embarked upon by the

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other Unions at the Taraba State University has taken over the payment of full salaries as against the initial arrangement of Seventy percent by the University and Thirty percent by the Government.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Re- Orientation, Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo, issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

She said that the state government implemented a new minimum wage in December 2024, raising the bill from Three Hundred and Eight Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Thousand, Forty Nine Kobo (N308, 349,199.46) to Six Hundred and Thirty Seven Million, Eighteen Thousand Four Hundred and Forty Naira Ninety Seven Kobo (N637,018,444.97) monthly.

“The government has taken over the payment of gratuity and pension from the university staff effective from January 2026.

“Henceforth, all benefits accruing to staff should be submitted to the office of the Head of Service, Establishment and Records, for processing and payment.

The issue of the outstanding arrears is being looked into

According to her, government inherited arrears of salaries of the sum of One Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty Eight Naira Fifty Eight Kobo (N1,865,894,248.58) out of which one billion naira has been paid by the present government leaving an outstanding balance of Eight Hundred and Sixty Five million, Eight Hundred and Ninety Four Thousand and Forty Eight Naira, Fifty Kobo (N865,894,248.58).

“Government also inherited liability of Earned Academic and Administrative Allowances EAA, amounting to Two Billion, One Hundred and Eighty Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Naira Forty Eight Kobo (N2,680,920,399.48) out of which Four Hundred and Thirty Million has been paid (N430,000,000) leaving outstanding of Two Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Naira Forty Eight Kobo ( N2,250,920,399.40).

The Commissioner disclosed that on 12th March, 2026 government approved payment of all outstanding and directed immediate release of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000) same day and Three Hundred Million Naira (N300,000,000) on the 16th March, 2026 leaving a total outstanding of Two Billion, Six Hundred and Sixteen Million, Eight Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty Eight naira Six Kobo (N2,616,814,645.06)

“Furthermore, His Excellency has directed the monthly release of One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) until the total approval is paid.

“Funds were approved and released for accreditation to TSU and for convocation in all higher institutions amounting to millions of naira with TSU inclusive – she said.

She pointed out some achievements at the University to include, Regular promotion and payment of promotion arrears, Renovation of Zenith, JJT, male, Agric and prelims hostels, Construction and furnishing of Okowa female hostel and the Construction of a 700 capacity lecture theatre.

For a better society

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