Superstar7even releases ‘Omo to shun / sorry’, a powerful two-track project introducing a lifestyle-led era

Lagos, Nigeria – Superstar7even, the rising Lagos-based artist, has dropped her latest project, ‘Omo to Shun / Sorry’, a two-track release that marks the beginning of her journey as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. This release is the first phase of a larger body of work scheduled for later this year, setting the stage for a trailblazing career.

‘Omo to Shun / Sorry’ is more than just a music release – it’s a narrative experience. The two tracks are designed to be experienced together, telling a story of confidence, ambition, and personal independence. ‘Omo to Shun’ is an anthem of self-assurance, capturing the essence of everyday moments where confidence is expressed through presence, not performance. ‘Sorry’ shifts the focus to the importance of hard work, financial autonomy, and long-term vision, creating a cohesive storyline that showcases Superstar7even’s artistic depth.

This project is supported by a three-month rollout strategy that prioritizes community engagement and fan participation. The campaign spans digital platforms, campus networks, radio appearances, and offline touchpoints in student-led environments, encouraging fans to interpret, share, and connect with the music on a deeper level.

“We wanted to create a release that would spark a conversation, not just about the music, but about the lifestyle and values that Superstar7even represents,” said the artist. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to share our journey with our fans.”

‘Omo to Shun / Sorry’ is available on all major streaming platforms. Join the movement and experience the sound of confidence, ambition, and modern independence.

About Superstar7even

Superstar7even is a Lagos-based artist whose work explores themes of confidence, ambition, and personal independence. Her releases are structured as long-form narratives, emphasizing continuity, audience participation, and cultural relevance.

Connect with Superstar7even:

Instagram: @Superstar7even

TikTok: @Superstar7even

X: @thatgirl7even

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2