Police confirm 23 deaths, 108 injured in Maiduguri’s bomb blasts

The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed 23 persons killed and 108 injured at Maiduguri, during the multiple explosions on Monday.

The police said that suspected suicide bombers allegedly carried out the suicide attacks at 7:24 p.m..

ASP Nahum Daso, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement that preliminary investigations indicated that the explosions were carried out using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by suspected suicide bombers.

Daso said that the incidents were carried out at the Maiduguri Central Market, popularly known as Monday Market, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital’s gate, and the Post Office Flyover area of the town.

According to him, a combined team of Police Tactical Units, military personnel, and other joint security operatives was swiftly deployed to the affected areas.

The spokesperson said that the scenes were immediately secured and cordoned off, while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit conducted thorough sweep operations to ensure no additional threats remained.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Naziru Abdulmajid, visited the scenes for an on-the-spot assessment and commiserated with victims and their families.

Daso, however, assured residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The spokesperson said that victims were evacuated by emergency responders, including the National Emergency Management Agency and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, to medical facilities for treatment.

Daso said normalcy had been restored in the affected areas, while security had been heightened across the metropolis to forestall further incidents.

The spokesperson urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and report any suspicious movements or objects to security agagencies.

Daso reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state