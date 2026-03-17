Plateau farmers who subscribed to tractors demand refund of money after 17 months of delay

–seeks govt. intervention

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau farmers who subscribed to the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) tractor initiative are seeking refunds due to breach of contract.

The farmers raised concern that the agency is offering a different brand, Swaraj, instead of the initially agreed-upon Massey Ferguson or Preet tractors after 17 months delay.

Daily Champion reports that 9 million was meant to be the counterpart funding.

While about 124 farmers subscribed, and all of them paid the full 9 million, as Some paid 4 million and others paid 3 million.

Speaking to newsmen at PADP headquarters in Jos, the spokesperson of the affected farmers who subscribed for the tractor, Mr. Tapshak Mantu, stated that, “we are here to seek a refund of the money we paid due to what I would describe as a breach of contract.

“Some people here took loans to raise the money. Some paid 9 million naira, some paid 5 million, others paid 4 million.

They have been paying interest on these loans from then until now”, Mantu mentioned.

The spokesperson further identify delay and brand of tractors requested are the major reasons why they are demanding refund of their money.

“The brand of tractors they initially told us they would supply is not the brand they are now bringing.

Because of the long delay and everything that has happened, the tractors they want to bring now will not serve our needs.

“Seventeen months is a long time. If you calculate it, some people have already paid interest that is even more than the amount they borrowed.

So we are pleading with the government to please come to our aid and refund our money. It will really help us.

“We are farmers. We are not rich people. Some of us spent years farming just to raise this amount of money.

We need it back so we can continue with our farming activities”, he noted.

Mr. Denka Zatgak, one of the subscribers to the tractors, confirmed that some of them are not registered members of that association.

“When PADP contacted the association, they reached out to us and told us there was a program that would benefit farmers. That was how we came into the program.

“Later on, we do not know exactly what happened between PADP and the association.

Maybe the sharing formula was not working for them, so they decided to pull out of the program.

“Their members then wrote to PADP asking for refunds, and the association also wrote to say those people were their members and their money should be refunded.

Out of those whose money was refunded, most of them were members of the association.

“But for us whose money has not been refunded, as you can see, I have my copy of the application for refund.

We applied at the same time, but my money has not been refunded, just like many others here.

We submitted the application since last year, on April 22, 2025.

“After we had already sent our money to PADP, they told us they were no longer interested in the program because they were not satisfied with the terms and conditions.”

Pharm. Henry Dabes, a community health Pharmacist and victim acknowledged there were actually three brands mentioned: Swaraj, Massey Ferguson, and Preet.

But majority of people went for Swaraj and Massey Ferguson.

“As for this one, I do not even know the name. We do not know the tractor at all. We have never seen it before in our lives. They say it is of higher quality than the ones we selected, but we do not know that.

“What was contained on our MoU with them is different from what they brought even when we told them that the brand may not serve our needs in the Southern zone of the state where farming is in large proportion.

“If it was something we were familiar with, maybe people would have accepted it. But this one is definitely not for us.”

“The tractor was about 21 million Naira. So if you subtract the 9 million counterpart funding, the balance would be 12 million naira”, Dabes added.

Meanwhile, the PADP Programme Manager, Mr. Ishaku Jilemsan, said concerted efforts are on to end the long standing dispute between the agency and the poor farmers.

For a better society

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